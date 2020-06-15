Big questions, challenges for teachers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lawmakers are saying that education will remain at the top of the agenda for South Carolina amid the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

What also will be the same when “normalcy” returns, according to the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, is a shortage of teachers.

Education leaders' outlook for the 2020-21 academic year anticipates a widening gap in the supply of new teachers, according to the April 2020 survey conducted by the AACTE. The findings show 23% of respondents expect a decline in continuing education student enrollment of more than 10%, and 40% expect such a decline among new students.

The study on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting educator preparation programs was based on nearly 200 responses from individuals in leadership roles at colleges of education.

"Our survey examines the critical demands in teacher preparation as we continue to navigate the global health pandemic and prepare for the academic year beginning in the fall," said Lynn M. Gangone, AACTE president and CEO. "The data generated in this report provide important benchmarks for building the teaching workforce. We view these findings as an important indicator of the increased challenges ahead and key factors for prioritizing our efforts to move our profession forward."