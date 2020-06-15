Big questions, challenges for teachers

Lawmakers are saying that education will remain at the top of the agenda for South Carolina amid the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus crisis.
What also will be the same when “normalcy” returns, according to the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, is a shortage of teachers.
Education leaders' outlook for the 2020-21 academic year anticipates a widening gap in the supply of new teachers, according to the April 2020 survey conducted by the AACTE. The findings show 23% of respondents expect a decline in continuing education student enrollment of more than 10%, and 40% expect such a decline among new students.
The study on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting educator preparation programs was based on nearly 200 responses from individuals in leadership roles at colleges of education.
"Our survey examines the critical demands in teacher preparation as we continue to navigate the global health pandemic and prepare for the academic year beginning in the fall," said Lynn M. Gangone, AACTE president and CEO. "The data generated in this report provide important benchmarks for building the teaching workforce. We view these findings as an important indicator of the increased challenges ahead and key factors for prioritizing our efforts to move our profession forward."
Major findings include:
- Budget cuts due to both enrollment decreases and state funding cuts are a significant concern among respondents.
- Virtually all programs have transitioned to fully online instruction, using both synchronous and asynchronous methods.
- Faculty have received training in online instruction, and IT support has increased.
- Many institutions are providing devices for students as needed.
- Most states have waived clinical requirements, but as of April almost 40% of respondents reported that their state had not adjusted its assessment policies.
- Numerous respondents cited access to tests required for licensure as a significant challenge.
- Nearly half of respondents indicated that field placements (student teaching) have been discontinued for at least some of their students.
- Uncertainties regarding field placements for the fall are a significant concern of respondents.
- Three out of four respondents reported having candidates whose placements have been canceled and are available to assist PK-12 schools.
Exactly what the coming months will bring for schools remains unclear as yet, but the impact on teachers will be particularly acute. Will they be in the classroom? Teaching online? Both?
To make for a successful 2020-21, they’re going to need all the assistance they can get – from lawmakers, administrators, fellow teachers, parents and students.
