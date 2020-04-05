Bias amid coronavirus coverage

The presidential campaign may be on hold in many respects but the warfare being waged via the media goes on.
As before the coronavirus crisis, networks such as CNN and MSNBC continue to report opinion as news and spout a constant line of criticism aimed at President Donald Trump and his administration. Across the dial, FOX is pretty much the administration’s line in defense of everything Trump.
In fairness, there is news being reported on these networks, but they do little to distinguish between opinion and news reporting. The public is left to sort it all out.
Toward helping people do just that, how about a step toward fairness? That CNN will broadcast New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus news conferences live daily is a service, as New York is ground zero in the COVID-19 emergency. It is, however, logical to ask why only Cuomo? What about other governors’ conferences, including those by the chief executive of the largest state, California? The answer will be that wholesale showing of live news conferences will not build and hold audience.
As much as that may be right, there is one daily event that CNN, MSNBC, FOX and other networks should be carrying fully.
The president has been under attack for years for a lack of presidential news conferences and media briefings. Now that Trump and his appointed coronavirus team are briefing the media daily, CNN, MSNBC and FOX have been carrying the events live. But the faces of CNN and MSNBC are calling for an end to doing so.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, CNN’s Don Lemon and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow contend the briefings provide a platform for the president to trumpet dubious claims about his response and to spread misinformation.
Hayes: “They have morphed into something akin to Trump rallies without the crowds,” Hayes said. “The briefings are where he casts his failures in the most positive light.”
Lemon: “I am not sure, if you want to be honest, that we should carry that live. I think we should run snippets. I think we should do it afterward and get the pertinent points to the American people, because he’s never, ever going to tell you the truth.”
Trump’s opponents in the world of politics and media see the coronavirus as the latest opportunity to undermine and ultimately defeat the president. It matters not that Americans are being encouraged to unite and stay the course amid a national emergency called the most extreme since World War II. Trump foes are determined that any unity won’t be under the president’s leadership, which is termed inadequate even as Trump tries to keep perspective on fighting the coronavirus and its threat to life vs. the threat to lives in the short and long terms from a collapsed economy.
In deciding how the president is handling things, history is a good place to find perspective.
AssistedLivingFacilities.org offers some, using present White House projections and data from the Centers for Disease Control.
• Coronavirus is expected to become the leading cause of death in the United States in April – but it was far from that in March. Since March 1, COVID-19 has been ninth among the causes of death behind heart disease, cancer, accidents, bronchitis, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and influenza. On April 1, COVID-19 was up to the third-leading cause of death (954), behind heart disease (1,774) and cancer (1,641).
• Coronavirus won’t be the deadliest event in U.S. history. If you use the White House’s earlier projections on COVID-19 deaths, it would be 16th. Later projections bring it to ninth with 240,000 people dead. Compare that to the Civil War (750,000); HIV/AIDS, 1981 to present (700,000); H1N1/Spanish Flu in 1918 (675,000); heart disease in 2017 (647,457); cancer in 2017 (599,108); World War II (405,000).
Let’s hope coronavirus does NOT become a leader in the death toll statistics.
America will survive and prosper after the coronavirus, just as it has after even deadlier emergencies. In seven months, Americans will have to decide whether Donald Trump is the right leader to carry us forward. Do your best during those months to remain objective while being inundated with information that is anything but.
