Bias amid coronavirus coverage

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The presidential campaign may be on hold in many respects but the warfare being waged via the media goes on.

As before the coronavirus crisis, networks such as CNN and MSNBC continue to report opinion as news and spout a constant line of criticism aimed at President Donald Trump and his administration. Across the dial, FOX is pretty much the administration’s line in defense of everything Trump.

In fairness, there is news being reported on these networks, but they do little to distinguish between opinion and news reporting. The public is left to sort it all out.

Toward helping people do just that, how about a step toward fairness? That CNN will broadcast New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus news conferences live daily is a service, as New York is ground zero in the COVID-19 emergency. It is, however, logical to ask why only Cuomo? What about other governors’ conferences, including those by the chief executive of the largest state, California? The answer will be that wholesale showing of live news conferences will not build and hold audience.

As much as that may be right, there is one daily event that CNN, MSNBC, FOX and other networks should be carrying fully.