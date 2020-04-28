Believe it: Good news on mosquitoes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The debate is still on about how the coronavirus is spread. How much do masks protect? Is the virus airborne?

Amid the coronavirus emergency, our locale, the state and much of the Southeast have had other issues with which to deal. Severe and deadly weather has been a consistent recent threat. With the bad weather comes rain -- rain on top of a very wet winter. Look around you. You’ll still see water standing in places that customarily would be dry as hot weather approaches.

And that means mosquitoes. There already is a healthy crop this year. And many, many more are on the way. Mosquitoes are known as disease carriers, which leads to a logical question: Can they be carriers of the coronavirus?

There is no for-sure answer -- the same as with so many questions in present times. BUT there is good news.

Scientists around the world are assessing if mosquitoes pose a risk in terms of COVID-19 transmission but, so far, there is no evidence to support this idea and, for many reasons, it is extremely unlikely mosquitoes are able to transmit the virus, a Purdue University professor says.