Believe it: Good news on mosquitoes

The debate is still on about how the coronavirus is spread. How much do masks protect? Is the virus airborne?
Amid the coronavirus emergency, our locale, the state and much of the Southeast have had other issues with which to deal. Severe and deadly weather has been a consistent recent threat. With the bad weather comes rain -- rain on top of a very wet winter. Look around you. You’ll still see water standing in places that customarily would be dry as hot weather approaches.
And that means mosquitoes. There already is a healthy crop this year. And many, many more are on the way. Mosquitoes are known as disease carriers, which leads to a logical question: Can they be carriers of the coronavirus?
There is no for-sure answer -- the same as with so many questions in present times. BUT there is good news.
Scientists around the world are assessing if mosquitoes pose a risk in terms of COVID-19 transmission but, so far, there is no evidence to support this idea and, for many reasons, it is extremely unlikely mosquitoes are able to transmit the virus, a Purdue University professor says.
Catherine Hill, a professor of entomology and vector biology, said, "It is early days but we're always looking at things from a risk-management and assessment perspective and I think the risk is very low.”
COVID-19 belongs to the coronavirus family and other viruses, including SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), in this family are not transmitted through mosquitoes, she said. "There is no biological reason to believe another member of the family would be an exception.”
Hill has a few messages to help inform and allay fears:
1. While research is still ongoing into primary routes of transmission, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a "respiratory virus" and is primarily transmitted by "aerosol" route; sneezing/coughing and touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your face. Although it has been detected at low levels in the blood, there is no evidence it can be transmitted via bite from a mosquito.
2. It's true that mosquitoes can transmit some viruses such as dengue and Zika, but they don't transmit all viruses. For example, viruses like HIV, Ebola and coronaviruses.
3. For a mosquito to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, it would have to feed on the blood of an infected person, acquire the virus, which would have to pass into the midgut of the mosquito, infect the salivary glands, replicate and then be passed to another person during a second blood meal. This whole process takes 10-14 days and during this time a virus would have to overcome physical and physiological barriers. There is no biological evidence that any virus in the coronavirus family is capable of achieving this feat. Transmission is a remote possibility.
Before you relax and go back to focusing on more known dangers from COVID-19, Hill reminds all that mosquitoes pose risks for other severe illnesses: Zika, West Nile virus and Lyme disease. "That's one area of concern, that if everyone's bandwidth is taken up with COVID-19, there won't be enough attention afforded to these other diseases.”
Yet even those threats could be reduced as people stay closer to home and spend more time indoors. This year could see a decrease in vector-borne diseases simply because COVID-19 precautions will limit the public's general exposure.
Still, professor Hill has the right advice: "If you are walking or gardening or generally spending time outdoors, try to avoid activities during peak mosquito-biting times (dusk/dawn), avoid tick habitat, wear long pants/shirt and make sure to wear repellent. It really does help."
