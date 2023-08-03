Back-to-school purchases will remind many this year that inflation remains a big problem for Americans.

Money transfer company WorldRemit reports that school supplies have climbed 28% in cost from 2022. And a savings.com survey shows U.S. parents with children in K-12 schools are worried they may not be able to buy all the needed school supplies.

While aid is offered from public and private sources to supply school needs, the bottom line remains: It will cost families money to go back to school.

To ease the burden, South Carolina in 2023 is again among states offering sale-tax holidays.

South Carolina’s annual Tax Free Weekend is scheduled for 72 hours from midnight Friday, Aug. 5, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug 6. Items that can be purchased free of all state and local sales taxes during that time include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be purchased in-store or online.

Seventeen states have sales tax holidays in 2023. That’s down from 19 a year ago and reflects belief among some that waiving the sales tax is not a sound approach.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation has long argued they are bad policy. A 2020 study sanctioned by the organization concluded:

Sales tax holidays do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases; the evidence shows that they simply shift the timing of purchases.

Sales tax holidays create complexities for tax code compliance, efficient labor allocation and inventory management.

Most sales tax holidays involve politicians picking products and industries to favor with exemptions, arbitrarily discriminating among products and across time.

While sales taxes are somewhat regressive, this does not make tax holidays an effective tool for providing relief to low-income individuals.

Political gimmicks like sales tax holidays distract policymakers and taxpayers from genuine, permanent tax relief.

National Federation of Independent Business State Director Ben Homeyer disagrees, saying South Carolina's back-to-school sales tax holiday is a great opportunity for people to help local businesses during difficult economic times.

“South Carolina's sales tax holiday was created to provide a little financial relief for families and individuals, but it's also good for Main Street businesses," Homeyer said.

"When you support small businesses, you help the local economy," Homeyer said. "Small businesses create jobs and support our schools and community groups. Shopping small is a great way to support the businesses that support the community throughout the year."

And S.C. Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell says, "With the increased cost of living, this year's sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

A majority of South Carolinians will side with Homeyer and Powell.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the Tax Free Weekend. And savings.com says 66% of parents intend to buy this year during days when the sales tax is waived.

Shoppers will save up to 8.5%, depending on local taxes. The state sales tax rate is 6%.

Items that won’t be exempt from sales tax during the weekend include jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, cellphones and items placed on layaway.

South Carolina’s leaders promote the holiday as a major boost to business and a big bonus for consumers during what has become the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas. So let’s expand, not do away with, tax-free holidays. And with the list of what is and is not free of taxation being confusing, include nearly all purchases.