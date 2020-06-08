Allowing voters to pick primary not bad system

The idea was rejected as fundamentally putting an end to the party nominating process. If voters can pick and choose among candidates across same-day primaries, the vote may as well be a general election.

Thus South Carolina ended up with a system that retains the independence of voters to select a primary in which they will vote but does not allow people to participate in both primaries on the same day.

Beyond forbidding a person who voted in one primary from participating in any runoffs by the other party two weeks later, the decision to pick a primary in no way obligates a person to a particular party. A person who voted in the Democratic primary on Tuesday can vote in the Republican primary two years from now and vice versa.

While South Carolina Democrats have not challenged the present system in the same way as the majority GOP, party regulars on both sides of the political fence always fear that voters loyal to the opposition will seek to manipulate results by voting in the opponent’s primary. There are examples of that happening, but it is not a problem that justifies scratching the present system.