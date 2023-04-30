Every spring, PalmettoPride and Keep South Carolina Beautiful coordinate the Great South Carolina Cleanup. Uniting South Carolina residents together for a common cause, the Great South Carolina Cleanup encourages citizens to revitalize their communities through litter cleanups.

This year, Palmetto Pride used the week after Earth Day on April 22 to focus on a different aspect of litter prevention, embarking on Phase 2 of its statewide Watergoat project. During the week, PalmettoPride was to install 10 additional Watergoat Trash Collection Systems in Greenwood, Richland, Spartanburg, York and Horry counties.

In 2022, PalmettoPride announced a special grant to fund 25 Watergoats across South Carolina. One is located in Orangeburg.

The City of Orangeburg, PalmettoPride and the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District came together in June 2022 to help install the Watergoat trash-collecting system at Orangeburg’s Sunnyside Canal, which deposits water into the Edisto.

The Watergoat device stretches vertically across the Sunnyside Canal. A net stretches down to the bottom of the canal, creating a barrier that inhibits trash from reaching other bodies of water.

The trash-collection device stops litter, limbs and other debris before they reach the Edisto River. The City of Orangeburg maintains the Watergoat.

As much as such devices make sense and use of other technology to battle litter is needed, the bottom line is there should not be so much litter.

Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith, who has been on the forefront of combating litter, said the litter problem in the county is chronic and seems to be getting worse, even as the number of volunteers to pick up trash is increasing.

"The more volunteers we get, the more litter bugs we get," Cooper-Smith said.

One volunteer featured in a T&D report on Earth Day, Spencer Griffin of Holly Hill, has implored people to help.

"If every day, one person picks up a piece of trash and puts it in a can, we would be living in one super clean planet," Griffin said.

Still, there is the problem of those doing the littering. As Cooper-Smith said: "You have those who care and those who don't give a hoot.”

Making legal cases against litterers helps but the bottom line is people caring enough about their surroundings not to litter. Individuals just tossing things from vehicles as they go about their lives is, in a word, “inexcusable.”

Litter is expensive, both in terms of cleanup and community impact. If getting rid of it is as big a priority as so many say, volunteer efforts must be supported by a state willing to be tough on offenders and a citizenry that refuses to accept life amid the debris.