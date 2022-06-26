EDITORIAL: Watergate: Divisions then, divisions now

Former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is warning Democrats that their push more and more to the left could cost them in the 2020 election. And she sees the result as a threat to democracy.

“Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority,” she said.

By contrast, Republicans have a party focused on a personality. Former President Donald Trump is firmly in control, but he could actually cost Republicans some of their expected gains in the November election if he continues to politically litigate the 2020 election results.

Americans at this point in 2022 aren’t particularly interested in political fighting – moderates vs. liberals among Democrats and Trumpites vs. traditional Republicans. They are interested in common-sense policies on energy, government spending, the economy, the environment, social issues, education, immigration and more. And they see a country in trouble with leaders that purposely threw out Trump-era policies to pursue an agenda that the American people did not authorize with their votes in 2020.

Some may think the divisions are new but they are not unlike the times 50 year ago that produced the Watergate scandal. Republicans had a powerful president in Richard Nixon while Democrats were feuding over how far left their party would go. Nixon, obsessed with his political enemies, was willing to go to extreme and even illegal means to ensure that he remained in power. Thus, the break-in at national Democratic headquarters by administration-connected operatives.

The country has been reflecting on Watergate with the break-in having occurred 50 years ago on June 17. Are there lessons to be learned from Watergate in these divided times?

Yes, but they go beyond political commentators trying to compare Trump to Nixon as they allege disregard for the rule of law and an overriding concern with settling political scores and damaging perceived enemies. And they go beyond comparing the bipartisan Watergate congressional hearings to the partisan process underway now in hearings on the Jan. 6, 2020, capital riot.

We see a big lesson for 2022 from Watergate coming in the form of Nixon’s final words to the American people as he was resigning from the presidency on Aug. 8, 1974:

“Always give your best, never get discouraged, never be petty; always remember, others may hate you, but those who hate you don't win unless you hate them, and then you destroy yourself.”

Had Nixon applied such advice to himself, he would not have left Washington in disgrace.

Our leaders today heeding the advice could go a long way toward helping the country. Political divisions and all, we are all Americans with every reason to love the country and no reasons to hate each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0