Americans have a long history of generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters.

On Tuesday, we’re betting South Carolinians and others will again be generous during the annual Midlands Gives.

The 10th annual online day of giving is happening May 2 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with more than 570 non-profits participating.

Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $19.7 million for hundreds of non-profits across the Midlands, with a record $3.73 million being raised in 2022. The sponsoring agency, Central Carolina Community Foundation, serves donors and organizations in 11 counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The nonprofits to whom gifts are directed serve a wide range of needs. In The T&D Region, some of the organizations seeking your help are:

• The Regional Medical Center Foundation.

• Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Inc.

• Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition.

• The Healing Species.

• Calhoun County Resources Inc., which promotes the preservation and development of community resources.

• Friends of Calhoun County Library.

• The Junior Service League of Orangeburg.

• DAZZ Orangeburg, which exists to provide life-affirming health and reproductive services in a compassionate, Christian environment.

• The Orangeburg Area Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation.

• Family Health Centers Inc.

• Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club.

• Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center.

• The Calhoun Players.

• Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association.

• Orangeburg County Community of Character.

• The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

• The Orangeburg Part-Time Players.

• Claflin University, which uses the funds for scholarships.

• The Orangeburg Maude Schiffley Chapter of SPCA.

• The Orangeburg County Historical Society.

• Samaritan House homeless shelter in Orangeburg.

• The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation, which provides monetary support for the academic programs and services offered by OCtech.

• Calhoun County First Steps.

• Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

• CASA/Family Systems, whose primary focus is support, advocacy and intervention to individuals and families affected by sexual assault, family violence, and/or child abuse and neglect.

• Jazz 90.3, WSSB, public radio station at S.C. State University.

The list is impressive, including community improvement, human services, animal rescue, the arts and more. Nearly every person will be touched by a nonprofit at some point in life.

The local nonprofits participating in Midlands Gives are rallying together to encourage everyone to join in and make our community stronger through giving. Tuesday is the day. Go to MidlandsGives.org