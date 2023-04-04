So Donald Trump again makes history, this time as the first president or former president to be indicted for alleged crimes.

He faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury. Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how extensive the charges against him will be as the indictment is under seal, but it is clear there is major disagreement over efforts to prosecute Trump in a matter that many say is the least of the legal problems he faces.

Trump is involved in four criminal investigations by three different levels of government: the Manhattan district attorney; the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney; and the Department of Justice.

The New York case has been criticized even by some Trump foes as weak, and it clearly hands Trump more ammunition as he continues to claim political persecution.

And the campaign will continue. An indictment does not prohibit him from being a candidate. Not even a conviction would do that.

The Constitution requires only three things of presidential candidates. They must be:

• A natural born citizen.

• At least 35 years old.

• A resident of the United States for at least 14 years.

As reported by CNN, other restrictions don’t apply to Trump:

Term limits. The 22nd Amendment forbids anyone who has twice been president (meaning twice been elected or served part of someone else’s term and then won his or her own) from running again. That doesn’t apply to Trump since he lost the 2020 election.

Impeachment. If a person is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate of high crimes and misdemeanors, he or she is removed from office and disqualified from serving again. Trump, although twice impeached by the House during his presidency, was also twice acquitted by the Senate.

Disqualification. The 14th Amendment includes a “disqualification clause,” written specifically with an eye toward former Confederate soldiers. The indictment in New York with regard to a hush-money payment to an adult-film star has nothing to do with rebellion or insurrection per the 14th. Nor do potential federal charges with regard to classified documents.

Look for Trump to capitalize on the New York prosecution. Not only does his political base grow more committed amid attacks on the former president, but New York is a popular target for anyone associated with Trump and most Republicans.

There is a long way to go in any legal cases against Trump, but the 2024 campaign is at hand. It looks like the nation is in for another wild ride, from the courtroom to the campaign trail.