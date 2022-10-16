EDITORIAL: 'Tax season' means money back from S.C.

If the calendar were not on October, you could swear this is tax season in South Carolina. A lot of the reason has to do with income tax rebates approved by the General Assembly this year.

First, there is the matter of filing income tax returns. Most South Carolinians filed back in the spring, but plenty did not.

They were facing an Oct. 17 deadline to file a return until Hurricane Ian. Because of its effects on South Carolina, the U.S. government extended the period for late filers until the end of the year for federal returns. The state followed suit and set the same date for state returns.

But if you haven't filed yet, there is extra incentive to meet the original Oct. 17 deadline.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will issue close to $1 billion in state tax rebates before the end of the year but only to those who have filed 2021 S.C. Individual Income Tax returns by Oct. 17. All filing after that will have to wait until 2023 to get any rebate money.

State lawmakers approved the rebates in June as they finalized the state budget. A rebate is based on your tax liability up to a certain amount.

A key point is rebate money will only go to those having filed a state tax return and paying income tax to the state -- about 56% of South Carolinians. If you paid no tax, you’ll get no rebate.

The rebates will be for $800 or the entire amount of tax paid, whichever is less. The amount of tax paid includes payroll withholding or estimated tax payments, as well as anything owed when filing a return. Thus it is feasible to get a state refund due to overpayment and also get a rebate check.

Married couples filing joint returns will receive one rebate check.

Of note, lawmakers also reduced South Carolina’s top income tax rate to 6.5% from 7% for the 2022 tax year. After that, the top rate will incrementally fall to 6%.

The other S.C. tax brackets — 4, 5 and 6% — were all cut to 3% right away.

The rebates and tax cuts came as part of a compromise on the state's $13.8 billion budget for 2022-23, which is $3 billion more than the 2021-22 spending plan. The extra money is coming from a booming economy, federal pandemic money and savings from the past two budgets.

Republican House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Gary Simrill told The Associated Press that people can complain the budget is bursting, but lawmakers are sending back as much money to taxpayers as they can.

In addition to approving rebates, they raised the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000 and gave state employees a 3% raise and $1,500 bonus. They also raised a number of state law enforcement salaries, gave colleges money if they freeze tuition and set aside about $1 billion in case this is the year the economy falters.

Locally, $1 billion extra put into road repair and expansion is a big deal since most of the money is going to accelerate interstate plans such as widening I-26 from Charleston to Columbia.

The tax rebates can be labeled election-year politics and could be inflationary with more money pumped into the economy, but among South Carolinians pumping income tax money into state coffers, there will be few complaints this coming holiday season.