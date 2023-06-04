"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." -- unofficial creed of the U.S. Postal Service

Add crime to the list of problems facing postal workers.

Incidents of letter carrier robberies are on the rise across the nation. In fiscal year 2022, 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed on the job. With 305 incidents reported in the first half of fiscal 2023, the problem is growing.

Additionally, the USPS reports an increase in mail theft incidents from mail receptacles including blue collection boxes.

“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy said. “The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfill our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public's mail.”

The USPS and the Postal Inspection Service are expanding their Project Safe Delivery crime-prevention initiative to protect postal employees and facilities, prevent mail and package theft and enforce the law against individuals who perpetrate crimes against postal employees or engage in mail and package theft.

Two key steps are:

•12,000 high-security blue collection boxes are to be installed nationwide, making their contents more difficult for criminals.

•49,000 electronic locks will replace antiquated locks. Letter carriers are being targeted for their Arrow and Modified Arrow Lock (MAL) keys. Criminals use Arrow and MAL keys to steal mail from secure mail receptacles to commit financial crimes.

Customers can take steps to protect their mail and their letter carriers, including:

• Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox.

• Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners, including inside your local post office.

• Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

• Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

“We’re doubling down on our efforts to protect our postal employees and the security of the mail. We are hardening targets – both physical and digital – to make them less desirable to thieves and working with our law enforcement partners to bring perpetrators to justice,” Postal Inspection Service Chief Gary Barksdale says.

Inevitably, the national rise in crime was to affect the Postal Service. Battling it is essential as continued mail security is vital to the country and its national security. The USPS actions are necessary, as is real punishment of any and all committing mail crimes.