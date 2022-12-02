EDITORIAL: Slowing down for the holidays -- on the road

With the holiday season at hand, it’s time to assess the added danger on the road in December.

Thanksgiving weekend produced seven traffic deaths around the state, which as of midweek had 957 people killed in 2022. That is 121 people fewer than at the same time a year ago.

But 2021 set a record for traffic deaths in the state at nearly 1,100. So it’s hard to call 957 deaths any kind of good news.

And the fear is that December is going to make things worse. December 2021 produced more than 100 fatalities, with November a year ago having about the same number.

So the holiday season and its rush are deadly. And as much as people are advised to slow down their life’s pace for good health, nowhere is slowing down more important than on the road.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, speeding remains the number one factor in more than 25% of fatal accidents each year.

Here are good reasons for slowing down:

To save lives and your own life. If you're traveling 10 mph above the average speed on the road, you're six times more likely to be involved in a crash. The chances of death or serious injury double for every 10 mph over 50 mph a vehicle travels. A frontal impact, for example, at 35 mph is a third more severe than one at 30 mph.

To save gas. The faster you drive, the more fuel you burn. At speeds above 55 mph, fuel economy plummets rapidly. Slowing down from 65 to 55 increases your gas mileage by roughly 20%.

To avoid expensive tickets. The average cost of a speeding ticket, with court fees, runs $150 and up. And the cost of insurance will increase after a ticket.

Because speeding doesn't save that much time. Speeding, with the goal of making up time on the road, has a surprisingly small payback. A driver traveling 20 miles in a 60-mph zone saves only 1.5 minutes by going 65 — 2.9 minutes by going 70 — 4 minutes speeding at 75 mph — 5 minutes at 80 mph — and 5.9 minutes speeding at 85 mph. Do the math for your own commute.

Because speeding isn't a "big-city" problem. Nearly 60% of fatal crashes occur on two-lane, undivided roads, and rural local roads are five times as dangerous as urban interstates. Rural citizens, meanwhile are 2-1/2 times as likely to be killed on highways than their urban counterparts. Overall, the fatality rate on local roads is more than three times the rate on interstates.

Speeding while driving is a choice -- a negligent choice that can result in thousands of preventable deaths each year. Slow down this December and live to see the new year.