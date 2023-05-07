Red-state South Carolina is ready to offer a school-choice program after years of discussion.

After 20 years of back and forth on the issue, the legislature has approved a plan and Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the legislation into law. The chief executive has long championed a system allowing parents and students to select a school of choice, be it public or private, and get state support in paying for the choice.

The bill sets up what are called education scholarship accounts. Parents and guardians can get up to $6,000 a year to pay for tuition, transportation, supplies or technology at either private schools or public schools outside their district.

The program could expand to as many as 15,000 students over several years or about 2% of South Carolina's school-age population. The proposal will cost about $30 million next year and could cost as much as $90 million if it reaches capacity, according to Associated Press reporting.

The South Carolina plan comes amid a changing landscape for education that has seen student achievement decline during the pandemic and an increasing push for school choices: traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

Public support for education, at this time, needs to go beyond traditional public school. South Carolina’s plan is a sensible foray, though it will face continuing opposition.

A legal challenge is expected as the state constitution prohibits using public money to benefit private educational institutions, according to AP.

As they work on getting the two-thirds support needed to put the issue back before the voters to change that constitutional provision, voucher supporters say the program doesn't directly send money to private schools, which courts have found illegal. Instead, parents can access a state-funded account, which is an indirect payment allowed by the law.

They also are working on a bill to allow students to attend any public school in the state, including outside their school district if they pay tuition.

One leader who will welcome his home state’s action is Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, Congressional School Choice Caucus co-chair.

Scott has said, “From the rural poor to the inner cities, test scores are down even lower than they were pre-COVID. However, when parents have the choice to send their child to a school that best fit their needs, their kids have a chance. A good education is the closest thing to magic in America. It creates viable options for all families regardless of socioeconomic status. By equipping and empowering families with the ability to choose educational opportunities best suited for their children – public charter schools, parochial schools, homeschooling and more — we are prioritizing the success of students and our nation.”

Such success is the priority and we must look for ways to achieve it. Continuing to limit the ability of a majority of students in the state to attend a school other than the one designated for them is failing to look at how the success may be achieved.

Launching the choice program in South Carolina will put to the test a lot of theories and positions on both sides of the issue. From there, objective analysis of costs, successes and failures will be needed.