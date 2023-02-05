Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop a week ago in South Carolina.

"Together we will complete the unfinished business of making America great again," Trump said in Columbia.

Yet there are doubts about the former president and his perch atop the Republican Party. He remains popular with a base but many pundits believe someone will stand to legitimately challenge Trump.

If Trump is solid anywhere, it should be South Carolina. He won the GOP primary here in 2016, with his closest competitor in a crowded field 10 points behind. In 2020, the state GOP held no primary before throwing full support to Trump, who won the state in November 55-43 over Democrat and now-President Joe Biden.

Yet a new poll by the libertarian-leaning South Carolina Policy Council has found that a majority (51%) of likely voters in South Carolina now view Trump unfavorably, compared with 46% who view him favorably.

In a segregated part of the survey looking at 386 likely 2024 SC Republican primary voters, only 37% said the GOP should nominate Trump in 2024, while 47% said the GOP should nominate someone else.

In a head-to-head matchup, a majority of likely Republican voters favored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (52%) over former Trump (33%) by a whopping 19%.

While Trump was seen favorably by 72% of likely Republican voters, more than a quarter (26%) saw him unfavorably. And nearly half (46%) of Republican primary voters that viewed Trump very favorably said the GOP should nominate someone else.

Biden and Democrats

There is similar news for Biden among Democrats, who will again make the state a key early site in their primary process. In 2020, Congressman Jim Clyburn helped Biden reverse early setbacks and win the S.C. primary with nearly 50% of the vote. He swept to the nomination from there.

Things have changed. Biden is viewed unfavorably by 54% of likely voters, while only 45% viewed him favorably. Biden’s current 45% favorable rating closely matches the 43% share of votes he received from Palmetto State voters in the 2020 general election.

In a segregated survey of 251 likely 2024 SC Democratic primary voters, only 43% said their party should nominate Biden for re-election in 2024, while 38% answered someone else. Overall, more than half (58%) of likely Democrat voters indicated they are not sold on Biden in 2024.

Should Biden not run in 2024, Democrat voters preferred the following candidates in their party’s primary: Vice President Kamala Harris 26%; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg 14%; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 10%; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 8%.

The polling signals South Carolina as a key player in the upcoming races for both nominations and occurs against this backdrop: Both Trump and Biden are showing weakness with their voting base. 54% of likely 2024 SC voters agree that “the country would be better off if neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is elected President in 2024.” Only 30% said they disagree.

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the South Carolina Policy Council, puts it this way: “Digging deep into the numbers and the data segregated by political party shows a clear pattern: South Carolina voters of all stripes are ready to move on from Biden and Trump.”