For one minute on Monday, pause to remember and appreciate

The character of courage

Our veterans displayed this quality no matter where they were assigned.

C -- Caring about someone or something bigger than yourself.

O -- Optimism that everything can work together for the benefit of the whole unit.

U – Understanding that an individual’s talent is important to the success of a team’s purpose.

R – Responsible behavior is applauded by many, and is expected by all.

A -- Achievement that is the result of completing a newly created task for the benefit of many.

G -- Good ideas are the groundwork for goals which become reality.

E – Energy invested in the good intentions to do what’s best for the good of others.

Summary: “Courage is the first of human qualities because it is the quality which guarantees all the others.” -- Winston Churchill

By Paulette S. Evans