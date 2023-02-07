In Orangeburg, even what it is called can elicit emotional debate. By any name, the events of Feb. 8, 1968, are a defining moment in the history of the community.

In the 55 years since three students were shot to death by state troopers that night near South Carolina State University during the height of the civil rights movement, Orangeburg has immersed itself often in more than remembering the loss of three young lives.

The painful memories can and have produced debate about what "really happened" during the sequence of events known by the title of a book, "The Orangeburg Massacre."

The result too often over the years has been a community divided annually by racial wounds, a community that more appropriately should always look at Feb. 8, 1968, for what it was: a tragedy from which lessons must be learned for a racially diverse community to build upon the strength of its cultural differences.

Seeing the need to help Orangeburg put 1968 into perspective, more than 250 Orangeburg residents of varying ages and different races came together in 1999 for a public statement titled, "Orangeburg, let us heal ourselves." It appeared in The Times and Democrat a day before the 31st anniversary.

The statement asked that remembrance “be kept to the dignity for which it is intended – a solemn observance of that tragic night in 1968.”

“It should not be marred by creating a day of racial hatred in Orangeburg by those of either race who try to rewrite the chronicle of events of that unforgettable incident,” the statement said.

The statement stands as an Orangeburg commitment to remember a tragedy without annually opening new wounds. It is a pledge to learn from the events and a vow never to repeat them. It is unity where there was division.

Those Orangeburg commitments are important in 2023 as the annual memorial service remembering Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton is held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at S.C. State.

Orangeburg has grown since 1968 and in years since “Orangeburg, let us heal ourselves.”

“The Orangeburg Massacre” authors acknowledged the significance of events here. When Mercer University Press in Macon, Ga., in 2002 released a revised edition of the book, a new postscript by the authors noted the story “has taken on new life and a path toward healing and reconciliation.”

It is a path upon which our community must pledge to remain.