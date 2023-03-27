“Vietnam: They Served With Honor,” a 25-part Times and Democrat series in 2015, featured memorable stories of T&D Region veterans of the war a half-century ago in Southeast Asia.

The series opened eyes among T&D journalists and readers about the war. Many veterans came forward wanting to tell their stories. Some told them. Some changed their minds. Others waited to make contact. The series left some stories untold, with The T&D continuing with stories of Vietnam veterans in the Stories of Honor series that began in 2019.

Recognizing all who served remains important. Vietnam veterans were unlike those from wars before and after in that many Americans believed the conflict in which they served was unnecessary and unjust. The veterans were ridiculed during a turbulent era – something that never should happen to anyone serving our nation in the armed forces. Decisions about when and where to fight were not then and are not now made by the men and women in uniform doing their duty.

The statistics from Vietnam are sobering. According to the National Vietnam Veterans Association:

Nine million military personnel served on active duty during the Vietnam era (Aug. 5, 1964-May 7, 1975), with more than 2.5 million involved in the war.

More than 8.5 million GIs were on active duty during the war (Aug 5, 1964-March 28, 1973).

A total of 58,202 Americans died in the Vietnam War. The average age of those killed was 23.

Another 303,704 were wounded in the war. More than 23,000 were severely disabled.

Missing in action: 2,338. As of Jan. 15, 2004, there were 1,875 Americans still unaccounted for from Vietnam.

On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

This March 29 marks 50 years since the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.

Honors, tributes and thank yous are too late for many Vietnam veterans. Of the 2,709,918 Americans who served in Vietnam, less than 850,000 are alive today. Yet recognizing the service of those living and those deceased is no less relevant. Their stories of courage, sacrifice, allegiance, heroism and determination command our respect and gratitude.

Revisit The Times and Democrat’s “Vietnam: They Served With Honor” series with this editorial at TheTandD.com.