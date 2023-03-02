South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster five years ago declared drug overdoses and the deaths they cause a statewide health emergency.

Today, a continued focus by the state has not been able to keep up with the scope of the problem.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina provides data and information about the fatal drug overdose deaths that occurred in South Carolina in 2021. The report released in February shows a continued significant increase in drug overdose deaths in the state over the past several years – an alarming trend that’s in line with national data as America copes with a drug overdose epidemic.

From 2020 to 2021, the total number of drug overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168, an increase of more than 25%. By comparison, there were only 573 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2012.

Opioids continue to be the primary cause of overdose deaths, contributing to 1,733 of the 2,168 fatal overdoses in 2021.

Nationally, including South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in overdose deaths. From 2020 to 2021, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased more than 35% in South Carolina, from 1,100 to 1,494 deaths. Fentanyl was involved in more than two-thirds of all opioid-involved overdose deaths in the state in 2021.

“Other drugs are being laced with fentanyl – without the user’s knowledge – which can cause a fatal overdose even in a small quantity,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. “If there is a possibility of coming into contact with an unsafe drug, it’s important to have naloxone on hand in case of an overdose.”

If the overdose crisis is to be reversed, the wholesale availability of naloxone has become a necessity.

Naloxone, when administered in time, can reverse the effects of overdose from prescription opioids (oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl and others) and heroin. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and presents no harm when administered to someone not experiencing an opioid overdose. It also has no psychoactive effects.

Naloxone is available through pharmacies without a prescription. Medicaid and many insurance plans also cover the cost. A number of DHEC health departments and community-level organizations make naloxone freely available, and a searchable map of these Community Distributors is available at justplainkillers.com/naloxone. To check the availability of naloxone at a DHEC health department, find contact information for calling ahead at scdhec.gov.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse indicate that 75% of fatal drug overdoses in the nation involve opioids.

Government and organizations cannot address the problem alone. It will take people willing and able to help. The ability to help translates to having naloxone available. You never know when you or someone you know may need it.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director, puts it this way: “We all have a role to play in ending the stigma surrounding substance-use disorders and being a conduit for those who need help but can’t or won’t take those first steps to reach out.”