The calendar has turned to March and spring has sprung around the Garden City. But we cannot let winter slip into history without recalling the “Blizzard of ’73.”

When snow began coming down on Friday, Feb. 9, 1973, nobody really believed it was going to amount to much, but it turned out to be the worst in the state since weather records began.

By Saturday, Feb. 10, piles of snow were everywhere, roads were covered and traffic was at a standstill. Only emergency vehicles were moving and those were barely making it. By 4 p.m., there were 21 inches of snow the Orangeburg County landscape. Still a record today.

Although the deaths of 14 people were attributed to the storm and an estimated 16,000 motorists were stranded in the state, Orangeburg County counted itself lucky with no loss of life.

Law enforcement vehicles were stranded and only the patrol car radios were working. When a serious situation arose, someone needed help etc. -- the Army Reserve and National Guard unit vehicles were called into use.

Emergency response has evolved a lot in 50 years. From fall’s hurricanes to winter’s ice storms, from summer’s daily storms to spring’s tornadoes, we have those devoted to keeping South Carolinians safe.

Safety and preparation are just what this week is about.

Gov. Henry McMaster proclaimed that South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week will be observed March 5-11.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions. The changing of seasons from cold to hot is prime time for severe weather.

A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill, which is closely coordinated with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. The state superintendent of education is encouraging schools statewide to participate. The National Weather Service will use the required weekly test code, RWT, during the drill.

The drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 8, at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local emergency management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association and others will participate in this annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.

Whether for winter’s rare snowfall or spring’s too frequent storms, the SCEMD is a resource for information needed in preparation. Visit scemd.org/prepare/.