EDITORIAL: Police and public: No one above the law

Police have a difficult job. They are to be law enforcers while also functioning as counselors, interviewers and even psychologists. They often face abuse from a public they are sworn to protect.

The system can break down, as it did in Memphis, Tenn., with the death of a young man, Tyre Nichols, apparently at the hands of five police officers who went far beyond the bounds in making an arrest.

It's not the norm, thankfully, but violence is unfortunately a part of law enforcement work -- violence from person to person, violence by police in doing their jobs and violence targeting police.

From all the incidents and police cases in the United States in 2019, there were 1,004 fatal police shootings. In the same year, according to the FBI, 89 officers died in the line of duty, 48 as a result of felonious acts. The numbers are far too high in both categories.

Most killed by law officers were engaged in activity that led to use of force by officers. Yet in cases such as the one in Memphis in which five officers are shown on video beating Nichols, all police suffer because the incident is painted as proof that police are violent by nature.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is president of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association. In the wake of release of the video of the Memphis incident, he issued a statement on Jan. 27:

“The interaction between Memphis law enforcement officers and Tyre Nichols is nothing short of horrific. Not only have their actions resulted in the senseless loss of life, but they have also threatened the trust so many law enforcement officers work tirelessly to build within the communities they serve.

"These officers have been terminated from their jobs and now face criminal charges.

"We have faith in the criminal justice system and remain confident justice will be served. Ultimately, no one, not even law enforcement officers, are above the law.

"We will continue to pray for the Nichols family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. We remain committed to enhancing and improving the law enforcement profession in the State of South Carolina and across this nation.”

Read closely the words of the veteran sheriff. He realizes the Memphis incident echoes across the nation in a way harmful to law enforcement. Yet he puts his faith in the system of justice that is the core of our nation's rule of law.

We echo the sheriff's words as they apply in our locale and around the country: "We have faith in the criminal justice system and remain confident justice will be served. Ultimately, no one, not even law enforcement officers, are above the law."