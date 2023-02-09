B. Reese Earley was born in Orangeburg and served his community well for a lifetime.

Earley, who died Jan. 31 at age 84, was known by many through his primary career with public works in the City of Orangeburg. After working for the city for 10 years, Earley in 1975 became public works director and served until he retired in 1995. During his 30-year career with the city, he was active in the S.C. Public Works Association, being elected president of the local chapter in 1981.

Beyond his work with the city, Earley was known as a musician and a man who served to his church, Four Holes Baptist.

We today choose to highlight another aspect of his life -- as we believe he would have wanted us to make people continually aware of the importance of the city-owned Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

Earley turned a hobby into another career after leaving public works. He loved aviation and held a single-engine pilot's license. He became grant administrator with the Orangeburg airport, a part-time position he used to become a leading advocate for the facility. He also served on the Orangeburg Aviation Commission, which oversees Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

We use his words from a 2012 T&D article to highlight things he pointed out that should be repeated in his honor.

Earley opened by saying he had never written the newspaper in 45 years as a subscriber but decided to put a spotlight on "a diamond, as in a valued asset, in Orangeburg city and Orangeburg County.

"That diamond is our Orangeburg Municipal Airport located in the northern section of 982 acres in the city limits, all security-fenced and 166 acres primed for industrial development. Some time ago, I was conducting a tour of our airport with some adults. I mention adults because most of our tours are with school kids. As we were wrapping up, a lady sheepishly said, 'Mr. Earley, I didn't know Orangeburg had an airport,' after which she brightened her comments with expressions of favor about what she had just experienced."

He proceeded to give readers a tour of the airport via the written word and photos.

While one may not think of Orangeburg and airport traffic in the same light, aviation is significant here and around the state. Orangeburg Municipal and its two runways accommodate flights directly related to business and industry in our community, and serve as key ingredients on any list of community pluses for economic development.

A first-class airport system is essential in South Carolina and Orangeburg is a player in that system with a quality facility. In remembering Reese Earley, know that he wanted you to be aware of just that.