Many people in Orangeburg knew Joseph L. “Joe” Keitt for his love of golf and promotion of the game through service for decades on the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission and other roles. Older and longtime residents know that Keitt’s contributions to our community go much further back to the crucial time when he served in law enforcement.

Keitt, who died April 2 at age 85, was a pioneer in the Orangeburg Police Department and contributor to the success of today’s Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

The Times and Democrat’s story in January 1994 about his retirement called Keitt a “trailblazing” police leader. He spent more than 19 years serving the citizens of Orangeburg. After forging his way to become the police department's first Black investigator and a brief stint in the public school system, Keitt returned to head up the police department's detective division.

He was named interim police chief soon after former Police Chief Robert Keith retired in June 1992, taking on key roles as the department was transitioning to a public safety force in which personnel were trained as police officers and firefighters.

During the interview at his retirement, Keitt talked about his life and career.

He said he realized one of his three goals: professional baseball player, race car driver or police officer.

"I lost my chance to be a professional baseball player when I broke my ankle while serving in the U.S. Air Force," he said.

After four years in the service and at the age of 21, Keitt moved to New York, where he did play semipro baseball. The chance to become a race car driver "never materialized," he said.

With the death of his father in 1969, Keitt returned to South Carolina. In the early 1970s, the Orangeburg Police Department “gave me a chance,” he said. He quickly moved from uniformed officer to detective, becoming the department’s first Black investigator.

Keitt said he found his years as an investigator to be very interesting with the accomplishment or "high" being to be assigned to a case from scratch, with no leads or anything, and through contacts with the general public, being able to gather enough evidence to make an arrest and get a conviction in court.

Keitt said one of the lows (then and now for police) was doing a top-notch investigation of a criminal and losing in court.

"It makes you feel like you're fighting a losing battle. It's you against everybody, the criminal element, even the prosecutor's office seems to be working against you," Keitt said.

Keitt’s analysis about police then could be words for today: "Law enforcement is a tool that is only as good as we make it. If we don't learn to help our local law enforcement officers, then don't expect all that much greatness out of them.”

Joe Keitt showed a lot of that greatness. And a key reason why can be found in his guidance that applies then, now and in the future:

“Everybody wants to be helped, to be treated and respected like someone. I've found in life … to treat people like you want to be treated … give them the respect that you want, and you will have no problems.”