The coming weekend will mark the beginning of the summer travel season, a period known as the "100 Deadly Days of Summer."

A focus on highway safety is essential, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide are prioritizing seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day with the Buckle Up South Carolina campaign.

The enforcement, public information and education campaign will run in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national seat belt enforcement mobilization. The special enforcement period is May 22 through June 4, 2023.

“Memorial Day is coming up fast, and so is the start of the '100 Deadly Days of Summer,' a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day where we historically see an increase in fatalities on South Carolina roadways,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of SCDPS.

“This year we have updated our enforcement campaign and partnered with Darlington Raceway and NASCAR driver Ross Chastain to help us let every motorist know – you can help reduce fatalities on our roadways by simply buckling up and ensuring every passenger with you is buckled up too.”

SCDPS is airing a new PSA featuring Chastain promoting the new slogan, “Click it. Don’t risk it."

“The two most important actions a motorist can take before driving a vehicle is to buckle your seat belt and properly restrain any young children who are your passengers,” said Col. Christopher Williamson, commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “Seat belts save lives and reduce the risk of serious injury, so our troopers will be placing special emphasis on seat belt and child restraint violations during this enforcement period.”

State Transport Police Colonel Dean Dill says his officers will have a similar focus for drivers and passengers of commercial motor vehicles.

“State Transport Police officers will work to educate commercial drivers about the risks of not buckling up and enforcing safety belt violations,” Dill said. “It is a common belief that large truck operators are safe because of the size of the vehicle, but that is simply not the case. We all have a part to play in safety on our roadways. Together, we know we can make a difference.”

The BUSC campaign is part of the SCDPS Target Zero umbrella, which guides all enforcement and education activities at SCDPS, and represents a long-term strategy to reduce and eliminate traffic fatalities in South Carolina.

Please take seriously the new slogan for using seat belts: “Click it. Don’t risk it." The risk to life and limb is very real, but can be reduced.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, if you’re the driver or a front-seat passenger in a passenger car, using a seat belt can reduce your fatal injury risk by 45%. It also cuts your odds of sustaining a moderate to critical injury by 50%. The numbers are even better for passengers in a small truck, as your chances of a fatal injury drop by 60% and of a moderate to critical injury decrease by 65% when you use a seat belt.