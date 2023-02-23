Should anyone be surprised? Nursing again ranks as the most trusted profession among Americans.

In an annual poll conducted by Gallup, 79% of U.S. adults said nurses have “high” or “very high” honesty and ethical standards. According to Gallup, this is “far more than any of the other 17 professions rated,” continuing a 21-year streak for the nursing profession.

Sadly, the current rating is 10 percentage points lower than the highest rating for nurses, recorded in 2020, when they were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and their ethics ratings soared.

Perhaps the drop is a product of COVID’s decline, as two other trusted professions also saw declines during the same period. Medical doctors and pharmacists now rank second and third behind nurses, with 62% and 58% of Americans, respectively, rating them highly.

Gallup first measured the honesty and ethics of professions in 1976 and has updated it annually since 1990. A small number of professions have been on the list every year, while others are included periodically.

The latest findings are from a Nov. 9-Dec. 2, 2022, poll. Nurses have been atop the list every year except one since they were added to the annual ratings in 1999. That was in 2001, when firefighters earned a record-high 90% rating in their only appearance on the list in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 343 New York City firefighters.

Nurses’ position in the trust hierarchy remains of great note in a time when so much is not trusted. And again in 2023, The Times and Democrat is offering you a chance to honor a nurse.

For National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors is continuing an annual contest, publication and in-person event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

If an outstanding nurse has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one in a hospital, clinic, school, nursing home, hospice or veterans facility, tell us about what makes the nurse extraordinary.

Nurses: The Heart of Health Care will accept nominations for nurses through Monday, March 6. Visit www.TheTandD.com/contests to make your nomination, including examples of why your nurse was outstanding.

Tell us in your own words – about 200 words is ideal, but there is no maximum – what makes your nurse nominee special. Please include a photograph. We want the stories of the nurses to come through in your nominations.

Once the nominations are in, judges will narrow them down to 10 winners to be honored at the Nurses Week event. Their stories will be told in a special section to be published in The Times and Democrat in May.

T&D Marketing Director Carla Hall is out front encouraging your participation. As she states, “This contest is the perfect way to recognize deserving nurses for the work that they do.”

Take the time to nominate a nurse at www.thetandd.com/contests.