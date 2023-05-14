Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day observances in Grafton, West Virginia, and Philadelphia on May 10, 1908. As the annual celebration became popular around the country, Jarvis became the driving force behind Mother’s Day and asked members of Congress to set aside a day to honor mothers. She succeeded in 1914, when Congress designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

Over the next century, motherhood underwent a transformation, Consider these facts from the U.S. Census Bureau in the context of 1914 America, a time when women had yet to gain even the right to vote:

• 35.8% of women ages 15 to 50 who gave birth in 2014 were unmarried. Nearly 10 million single mothers lived with children younger than 18 in 2015, up from 7.7 million in 1985.

• About 42.4% of women in 2014 had no children, 17% had one, 22.3% had two, 11.7% had three and only 6.8% had four or more.

• 61.8% of women 16-50 in 2014 were in the labor force. A recently as the 1950s, less than 20% of mothers with small children worked outside the home.

As much as motherhood has changed and the demands placed on today’s women outside the home are great, thankfully there is no wholesale change in the special role of mothers and the near-universal nature of sacrifice they make to be good moms.

And today, Mother's Day, is the time to express gratitude for the role of mothers.

In the words of Dr. Glenn Mollette, a columnist, author and graduate of schools including Georgetown College, and Southern and Lexington seminaries:

"Plan your telephone call to say hello to mom this Sunday. Better yet, if possible, make a visit with a card or even some flowers or maybe some brownies or a special treat. Moms deserve to be treated special.

"... Let her know that you love her and that you give thanks for all she has done for you. Let her know she was a good mother and that you are grateful for everything. Moms need to hear it and you’ll be glad for everything you do for your mother. ...

"Mother’s Day is our opportunity to try to do the right things ... Using words like, 'I care, love, appreciate, thank you' and any that express your heart’s desire to be connected are worthwhile expressions. When you do the best you can do, you can at least look back and know that you tried.

"When Mom and our loved ones are no longer with us, then all we have are our memories. If you have any time left to work on your Mother’s Day memories, you won’t regret it in the years to come."