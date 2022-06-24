EDITORIAL: MED Act is not about discrimination

Medical professionals are bound by an oath to help people and “do no harm.” But they also have the right not to violate their consciences by being forced to participate in specific health care services.

A new South Carolina law looks to provide legal protections for health care providers who refuse treatment or to provide a medication that goes against their religious or ethical beliefs. Gov. Henry McMaster has signed the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act as passed by the legislature.

Critics contend the legislation is no more than a license to discriminate against LGBTQ persons.

The new law “will open up a Pandora’s box of problems when it comes to equality and dignity for LGBTQ people,” Adam Polaski, communications director for the Campaign for Southern Equality, told The Post and Courier of Charleston. “Too often, we already see people struggling to access affirming health care that they need in the state of South Carolina. By basically granting a broad license to discriminate against LGBTQ people, we think that problem is only going to get worse.”

While supporters will say the act allows providers to object to specific procedures, that becomes discriminatory when those procedures apply more to a certain group, such as transgender people seeking hormonal therapy or gay men who use pre-exposure prophylaxis medications, Polaski said via the Charleston newspaper.

The law is not in conflict with American Medical Association support for a physician’s right to act or not act according to his or her beliefs as long as it is not discriminatory or places an undue burden on the patient. The right is “not unlimited,” according to an AMA Code of Medical Ethics Opinion, and a physician must provide emergency care, respect a patient’s right to refuse life-sustaining treatment and must “respect basic civil liberties.”

Let’s be clear. The state law does not allow doctors to opt out of performing emergency treatment and forbids discrimination because of race.

The Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom is an American conservative Christian legal advocacy group focused on blocking rights and protections for LGBTQ people; expanding Christian practices within public schools and in government; and preventing access to abortion and contraception. Some will say its support for the South Carolina law proves the objective is to legalize discrimination against LGBTQ persons.

We see instead in the words of the organization’s senior counsel, Matt Sharp, a legitimate recognition of the rights of medical professionals:

"Patients are best served by medical practitioners who are free to act consistent with their oath to 'do no harm.' The MED Act ensures that medical professionals are not compelled to breach this oath by being required to participate in specific procedures or treatments that violate their ethical, moral or religious beliefs. … We commend Gov. McMaster and the South Carolina legislature for standing with medical professionals and the patients they serve by enacting the MED Act. Thanks to their leadership, South Carolina's health care heroes are free to care for all patients in a compassionate, ethical manner."

