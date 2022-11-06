EDITORIAL: Lots of reasons to cast ballots in election

South Carolina may not be getting much attention amid the national focus on Tuesday’s midterm elections, but there are plenty of reasons for people locally and around the state to be interested in casting ballots.

Statewide races for governor/lieutenant governor, superintendent of education and commissioner of agriculture are at the top of the ballot. Republicans hold all statewide offices in the state at present. Gov. Henry McMaster and Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers of Bowman are seeking new terms, each facing two opponents. Four are seeking to succeed Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, and the state comptroller and treasurer face Democratic opponents.

All voters in the state can cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Tim Scott and Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews.

And all voters will decide on two state constitutional amendments, both designed to require state government to keep more funds in reserve.

U.S. House races feature familiar faces, with 6th District Democrat James Clyburn and 2nd District Republican Joe Wilson facing opposition.

Local voters have other key issues and races on the ballot.

Reapportionment changed the maps for S.C. House districts, leading to veteran Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan deciding against a re-election bid.

In the newly drawn districts 90, 93 and 95, incumbents Justin Bamberg, Russell Ott and Gilda Cobb-Hunter are seeking new two-year terms. Each faces a Republican opponent.

In Orangeburg County, there will be interest Tuesday in school board races, but the big question comes in the form of a referendum put forward by the Orangeburg County School District. The district is seeking voter OK to issue $190 million in bonds for school construction and renovation. A key question is spending more than half of the amount to construct a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Beyond Calhoun County voters’ decision in two school board races, voters are being asked to decide on the form of county government. A vote of approval would change the county from the present council form with county council being both the legislative body and the executive body that runs the day-to-day operations of the county to the council-administrator form. The latter has the council as a legislative body that addresses ordinances and county policies. An employed, professional administrator handles day-to-day functions of the county

In Bamberg County, there is a lone county council race along with a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales. A “yes” vote would allow stores to obtain permits to sell beer and wine on Sunday, with permitted restaurants and bars being allowed to serve alcohol, including liquor, by the drink. ABC stores that sell bottled liquor would not be authorized for Sunday sales.

In all three counties and statewide, a number of other seats will be filled by unopposed candidates, making for full ballots on Election Day. We urge all eligible voters to take the time to be a part of Tuesday’s decision-making. It’s important.