EDITORIAL: Lifetime achievers better us all

The new year is upon us. As we consider the people who will make a difference in 2021, we look back today at those having been a major positive influence in recent years.

The focus is The Times and Democrat’s Person of the Year. Sunday, we will introduce you to a most deserving 2022 honoree. She will join a select group of individuals.

They are:

2009 — Frank Tourville, Zeus Industrial Products Inc. founder, purchased and revitalized the Orangeburg Country Club with major improvements in infrastructure and on the golf course.

2010 — Willie Jeffries, the then-winningest coach in South Carolina State University football history, was the first African American to lead an NCAA Division I football team and is a hall-of-fame coach. But it is his community involvement that elevates Jeffries beyond football legend.

2011 — The award to Bamberg County native Nikki Haley recognized her first year in office as South Carolina governor, 12 months during which she was a frequent visitor in The T&D Region, announcing new industries and jobs.

2012 — In his years as the Regional Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Dandridge helped steer the hospital through difficult times.

2013 — President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale and first lady Alice Carson Tisdale as a team transformed Claflin University into a premier undergraduate teaching and research university. The Tisdales retired in 2019 after 25 years of leading Claflin.

2014 — John A. “Papa Tony” Fogle, who founded the business that evolved into Carolina Fresh Farms, was one of America’s “Greatest Generation” and also a businessman, civic leader and generous benefactor who positively impacted Orangeburg County.

2015 – William B. Cox Sr. of Orangeburg was founder and former CEO of Cox Industries. He had a lifetime of contributions to Orangeburg County, both in terms of his company’s economic impact on the community and his charitable work on behalf of its citizens.

2016 — Charles S. Way Jr., Orangeburg native, noted businessman and former S.C. secretary of commerce, was then the chairman of the South Carolina State University board of trustees. He led the board as it guided the university out of fiscal crisis.

2017 – Orangeburg artist Dr. Leo Twiggs has won international acclaim for works including two series of batik paintings, “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” and “The Nine,” both inspired by the killings by gunman Dylann Roof of nine parishioners of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston during a Bible study on June 17, 2015.

2018 – Cecil Williams, a lifelong Orangeburg resident, is known widely as a talented photographer who chronicled the Civil Rights Movement in the city and later published books of photographs. He is the founder of the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg.

2019 — South Carolina State University head football coach Buddy Pough had a big year in 2019, when he became S.C. State’s winningest football coach and won a conference title. He is a major force in the community with organizations such as the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.

2020 —Fogle’s Inc. Vice President Charles “Chuck” Fogle is committed to the local economy and T&D Region communities. The company’s Piggly Wiggly stores are key players in the local economy and he is a key supporter of community improvement.

2021 — Humility. Integrity. Sincerity. Those are among the character traits County Administrator Harold Young exhibits in his commitment to the county’s development and the progress of its people.

T&D Persons of the Year have made a positive impact on our community. They deserve recognition beyond an award for a single year. The 2022 honoree being named Sunday is an excellent addition to this group of lifetime achievers.