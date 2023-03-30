Much has been written about airline cancellations and flight delays. Weather and other factors are often the focus. But a lack of pilots has increasingly become an issue — and the problem is getting worse.

With baby boomers making up half of the airline pilot population, roughly 5,000 fully qualified pilots will be forced to retire within the next two years and the problem will grow even more acute in the years after. Forced pilot retirements continue even as hundreds of flights are being canceled due to a shortage of available pilots and crews.

Airlines have complained about a shortage for several years, but they made it worse during the pandemic by encouraging pilots to take early retirement when air travel collapsed in 2020. Helane Becker, an analyst for Cowen who has tracked the issue closely, told The Associated Press her estimate is that 10,000 pilots have left the field since then.

Couple those losses with more and more to come as pilots reach the mandatory retirement age of 65 and there is a primary need to address this issue as a critical problem for transportation in the United States.

The government estimates there will be about 18,000 openings per year for airline and commercial pilots this decade, with many of those replacing retirees. However, the Federal Aviation Administration issued on average only half that number of pilot licenses from 2017 through 2021.

The AP reports there is cause for hope, however. Last year, the FAA issued 9,588 airline-transport licenses — the type needed to fly for an airline. That topped even the recent peak of 9,520 in 2016.

South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and other lawmakers want to do more by keeping experienced pilots on the job. They have reintroduced the Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act.

The legislation:

Raises the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

Requires that pilots over the age of 65 maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

Requires air carriers to continue using pilot training and qualification programs approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Does not change or alter any other qualification -- beyond age -- to become a commercial airline pilot.

Letting pilots fly beyond age 65 is not a problem. Just a half-decade ago, the retirement age was raised from 60 to 65 after medical reports concluded age had an “insignificant impact” on performance in the cockpit and there were safety precautions already in place to prevent accidents in case of incapacitation.

Graham makes his case: "There is a severe and growing pilot shortage in the United States. Every air traveler sees and feels the impact when they go to the airport. One of the biggest causes of air delays is a lack of available crews. Lately, if your plane actually leaves on time, you feel like you won the lottery. My legislation extends the mandatory retirement age two years and will make an immediate and appreciable difference keeping highly trained pilots on the job. The traveling public deserves better than what they are currently getting. Our bill moves the needle in the right direction to address the critical pilot shortage."

The training and requirements are rightly strict and intense for those responsible for the safety of so many, but there is ample incentive for pilots to stay on the job and for others to see becoming a pilot as a career goal. The median annual pay for U.S. pilots last year topped $200,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department, and was likely much higher at the biggest airlines.