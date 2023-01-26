EDITORIAL: January is time to be ‘even Steven’

More than years ago, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat to build a “Community of Character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in the City of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support.

Over the years, the county's leadership role in character education, emphasized in schools and communities, has received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

And Orangeburg County has modeled its program for others, holding statewide character conferences in 2005 and 2009, events at which people from other locales came together here to learn more about the effort and assist it.

An important aspect is monthly emphasis on a trait that every person needs in his or her individual character portfolio.

In January, the trait is fairness.

The late Austin Cunningham was known as a champion for Orangeburg, a dedicated man who did more than observe from the sideline. He was a driving force behind the Community of Character campaign. He was an avid reader, always an individual with wide knowledge and an ability to articulate it.

He wrote about different character traits. Here’s what he had to say about fairness:

“Rotary Clubs have a four-way test. One of them is, 'Is it fair to all?' As reputable businessmen, they know you can't stay in business long if you have the reputation of being unfair, of ‘taking advantage’ of your customers.

“That's the way life is. As a small child you have to learn that you can't get along with other children unless you play fair. Let them have their turn; you share equally in the praise for winning or responsibility for losing.

“Sometimes life is not fair, which means people — men, women and children — have to bend every effort to make things come out fair in the end.

“When people learn that you're a fair person, they will trust you, support you, like you.

“Fairness means that things are out in the open, equitable, just, equal, honest, impartial, unprejudiced; that with you they get a ‘fair deal’ a ‘fair shake,’ that you're a good sport, unbiased, that you are a ‘straight shooter,’ that you ‘lean over backwards’ to be honest, just and balanced. Think about it, are you always sure to do ‘what's right’? Do you act ‘without fear or favor?’

“People who are biased and fraudulent don't get far within families or out in the world. We don't know where the phrase ‘even Steven’ comes from, but you can be sure that old Steven was probably so successful and good that people used those words when they talked to him.

“During the month of (January), let's make sure to be ‘even Stevens.’”