The problem is real and getting worse. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has released its 2022 Internet Crime Report and accompanying state reports, which show South Carolinians reported more than $100 million in losses to internet crimes last year.

The new report shows sharp increases from the 2021 report, which detailed $42 million in losses by South Carolinians. Seniors, those 60 and older, continue to be the target of cyber-related crimes, with reported losses of more than $35.6 million.

South Carolinians provided 7,861 reports to the IC3, which is an increase from 5,426 in 2021. In 2022, the IC3 received a total of 800,944 complaints. The full report, which encompasses data from victims in each state, American Territory, and the District of Columbia, shows $10.2 billion in total losses.

The top three schemes with the largest dollar amount losses in South Carolina were business email compromises ($46.8 million), investment fraud ($13.5 million), and real estate fraud ($12.4 million).

The FBI encourages victims to file a complaint with the IC3 if they believe they have fallen victim to an internet crime.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission has more troubling news: American consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022 – an increase of more than 30% compared to the prior year.

Consumers’ most common complaints were imposter scams followed by online shopping scams. The rest of the top five complaints included those offering a reward via lotteries, prizes and sweepstakes; investment reports; and business and job opportunities.

There were an additional 1.1 million reports of identity theft received through the FTC’s IdentityTheft.gov site in 2022.

The FTC encourages people to report scams at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Not to forgotten at this time of year are tax scams.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs are urging taxpayers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft and tax refund fraud, which is when a fraudster uses someone else’s personal information to file a false tax return to steal their refund. It’s important to take proactive measures to protect your identity and to respond promptly if the SCDOR contacts you about your return and refund.

The SCDOR uses a variety of security measures to protect taxpayers’ personal information and prevent tax refund fraud, including checking for signs of fraud as the first step of processing a taxpayer’s South Carolina Individual Income Tax return. In some instances, the SCDOR may mail taxpayers an Identity Verification Notice as part of this process. Last year, the SCDOR sent more than 54,000 of these letters to taxpayers in an effort to verify their identities.

It’s apparent that those looking to separate you from your money have become experts at using phones and the internet to do so. If you have doubts about the safety of any transaction, be it in person or by phone or computer, don’t dismiss your concerns. Get assistance before falling victim to scammers.