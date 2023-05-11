Hurricane Preparedness Week has given way to entire month’s focus on the big storms.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed May as the first South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Month. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, county emergency managers, the National Weather Service along with all members of the State Emergency Response Team urge individuals, businesses and communities to begin preparations ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

By dedicating a full month to hurricane preparedness, South Carolinians in all regions of the state have more time to prepare and become aware of the necessary precautions to take.

The theme for the state’s first Hurricane Prep Month is “take the time while you have the time,” meaning the month is an opportunity to see what long-term storm preparations residents can make now to make sure they are finalized and ready at the start of hurricane season.

Recent hurricanes to impact the Palmetto State include Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hurricane Florence in 2018, Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Ian in 2022. In 2015, Hurricane Joaquin, combined with a separate storm system, resulted in historic flooding from the Midlands to the Lowcountry.

And not to be forgotten is that September will bring the 34th anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, the 1989 “Storm of the century,” a huge system that scored a direct hit on Charleston. The result was more than $7 billion in total damages and 26,000 homes destroyed in the Lowcountry.

Despite improvements in infrastructure, technology and preparedness, Charleston and other coastal areas are still at significant risk from hurricanes.

South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms. Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state's vulnerability.

A 2019 report by 247wallst.com, a Delaware corporation that runs a financial news and opinion company, ranked Charleston as the 12th most vulnerable U.S. city to hurricanes. Myrtle Beach was ranked 13th.

Hurricanes not only threaten the coast, but all areas of South Carolina. Storm surge and flooding are the most deadly and destructive hazards associated with tropical storms and hurricanes, but high winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes far inland.

One has only to look at Hugo and the devastation it caused in Orangeburg County, Sumter and all the way to Charlotte, N.C., to know that hurricanes severely impacting Charleston and other coastal areas are major threats across the state.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30. May is the month to prepare.