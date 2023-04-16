“You can just look at those little smiles on their faces. They know they were loved.”

The story of sisters ages 6 and 3 being killed in a vehicle crash near Bowman on Easter Sunday is heartbreaking. The parents are devastated by the loss.

Sadly, around South Carolina, 11 other people also were killed on roads and highways over Easter weekend. The toll brings to 242 the number of traffic fatalities in state in 2023.

Hard as it may be to believe, the total represents improvement -- from the 275 deaths at this time a year ago.

And the 1,035 people who died on S.C. roads in 2022 represent a decline of 12% from the 1,179 killed in 2021.

The year 2021 was particularly bad -- and not only in South Carolina.

Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration attributing the deaths to a rise in speeding and impaired or distracted driving. The 2021 final numbers for NHTSA confirmed earlier estimates showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That's the highest number in 16 years and the largest percentage increase since 1975.

Sadly, South Carolina is the worst place to be for highway safety. With a 12% at-fault accident rate, the state’s drivers caused the most accidents in the country in 2022. The Palmetto State also has the highest traffic fatality rate in the nation, according to insurify.com.

In making pleas to drivers, we frequently note the devastation that is caused by highway accidents. Families never get over losing loved ones.

To call attention to the toll and celebrate the lives of those lost, the S.C. Department of Public Safety annually holds a memorial service. This year, at 10 a.m. April 22, the department will hold a virtual memorial event for highway fatality victims. The service will be available for viewing on the SCDPS Facebook page. Use the following link to access virtual memorial service resources and join the Facebook event page: https://linktr.ee/dps_fhf

It should serve as a sobering reminder to all of the highway dangers as this year’s event will remember losses from the COVID years 2019-22 – more than 4,000 lives. The virtual service will include a video tribute, music and several messages of hope from various highway safety professionals.

As much as it is “good news” that fewer people are dying on the state’s roads this year, it’s hard to find any kind of real good news in the fact that more than 4,000 lives were lost in the last four years. We must do better.

As Sophie Shulman, NHTSA deputy administrator, says to all: "Remember, it only takes a moment to change your life forever.”