Nikki Haley is working to become a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

In an increasingly crowded field, the Bamberg County native, former S.C. governor and ex-U.N. ambassador went a long way toward stepping forward among the candidates during a nationally televised CNN Town Hall on Sunday.

Haley distanced herself from frontrunner and former President Donald Trump and did not hesitate to cite disagreements with the presumptive No. 2 contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. More importantly, she demonstrated command of the issues and staked out positions with which many Republicans -- and other Americans -- will agree.

Breaking with Trump and DeSantis, Haley made clear she supports U.S. actions in the Ukraine war, arguing that victory for Russia would set off an even more deadly global crisis.

“This is bigger than Ukraine,” Haley said at the CNN event. "This is a war about freedom and it’s one we have to win."

“For them to sit there and say this is just a territorial dispute, that’s just not the case,” Haley added, taking aim at DeSantis, who initially labeled the war that way before backtracking.

Haley called out Trump for congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week after the hermit kingdom was elected to the World Health Organization’s executive board.

“Congratulate our friends, don’t congratulate our enemies,” Haley said, while also calling the WHO a “farce.”

Still, Haley’s sharpest words on foreign policy were directed at Biden, whom she blamed for setting the stage for Russian aggression by mishandling the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“We’ve got chaos everywhere and none of that would’ve happened,” she said, if not for the clumsy – and deadly – departure from the country the U.S. invaded in 2001.

On two other key issues, according to CNN reporting, Haley said:

She believes there is a “federal role” in restricting abortion rights. But she wouldn’t directly answer questions about at what point in pregnancies she would seek to outlaw abortion.

She said a consensus measure should include banning late-term abortions, encouraging adoptions, making contraceptives more widely available and making clear that women who have abortions would not be jailed.

She would end technology exports to China, saying the country “without question is our No. 1 national security threat.”

She said she would not seek to restrict trade with China on consumer goods and agricultural products.

Haley said she would sanction China for its role in supplying fentanyl that arrives in the United States, often via Mexican cartels.

The challenge for Haley -- and most of the rest of the GOP field -- is to make inroads among voters not bound to Trump. It won't be easy as the former president continues to have a commanding lead in nearly all polls.

Iowa is first on the list for Republicans, and its caucuses have produced surprises before. Support for Haley could be one to come.