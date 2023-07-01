The Battle of Gettysburg took place July 1-3, 1863, 160 years ago on the almost precise 87th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It played a huge role in ensuring that our great nation remained one with freedom guaranteed for all.
The most important battle of the Civil War followed Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee marching his Army of Northern Virginia into Pennsylvania in late June 1863. On July 1, the Confederates clashed with the Union’s Army of the Potomac, commanded by General George G. Meade, at the crossroads town of Gettysburg.
After the Confederates attacked on both left and right the next day, Lee ordered a July 3 attack by fewer than 15,000 troops on the enemy’s center at Cemetery Ridge. The assault, known as “Pickett’s Charge,” pierced the Union lines but eventually failed at the cost of thousands of Confederate casualties. Lee was forced to withdraw toward Virginia on July 4. The Union victory was a major turning point in the war.
Four-and-a-half months later, President Abraham Lincoln gave a masterful five-minute speech (291 words) on the site, dedicating it as a national cemetery.
“Fourscore and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate — we cannot consecrate — we cannot hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here have consecrated it far above our poor power to add or to detract. The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us, the living, rather to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have so far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion; that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom; and that government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
The speech still resonates along with Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence wherever men and women long for freedom. Lincoln wanted to complete the founders' job still “unfinished” with “a new birth of freedom,” one that for the first time included EVERYONE. He gave inclusive new meaning to Jefferson’s phrase “all men are created equal.”
Seventeen months after Gettysburg, Lincoln had been re-elected, had won his war and was dead. Freedom for all slaves came just seven months later with the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Tragically he wasn’t there to help “bind up the wounds” with his unique magnanimity.
But “government of the people, by the people, for the people did not perish from the earth.”