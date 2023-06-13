The nation every June 14 celebrates Flag Day. Wednesday's observance this year comes as the nation is embroiled in political divisiveness. Old Glory, the U.S. flag, should be one uniting force from sea to shining sea.

More than two decades ago, we published the words of Walter Dennis of Beaufort reminding us of the relevance of the date and the flag. 2023 is a good time to offer them again.

“Our flag, my flag, stands for many things. It stands for being free, a nation without dictatorship, such as some foreign countries have. So we all can be thankful that we are Americans and that we are living in a nation of freedom.

“Now, our flag, my flag, it’s merely a piece of cloth, more properly several pieces, sewn together out of virginal white, blood red and cobalt blue. It’s our flag! Not a white thing or a black thing; but an American thing! Do you understand???

“Our flag, joined together in this certain way, in this particular combination, these bolts of cloth became something special, exceedingly special.

“Born amid the first flames of America’s fight for freedom, our flag; the Red, White and Blue, has a rich heritage, having waved defiantly over the Battle of Gettysburg, over Pork Chop Hill in Korea and over a lump of volcanic rock known as Iwo Jima!

“It’s flown over beaches as a brilliant signal to the oppressed, beaches like Omaha, Palermo and Tarawa. It’s been a welcoming beacon to tired crews in aircraft, limping back to small patches of foreign soils from targets named Tokyo or Hanoi.

“It’s gone up in space. Its shadow was the first across the dusty, crusty cratered surface of the moon. It’s gone down, down through the spreading oil slick from the U.S.S. Arizona. It has fluttered sadly at half-staff over the White House many times in honor of dead patriots.

“It has been to the Arctic, the Antarctic and most everywhere in between, including the windswept desert of Iran and the tropical sands of Grenada. The list rolls on and on; Fort McHenry, Fort Sumter, Fort Lowell and don’t forget Corregidor, don’t forget Tripoli, don’t forget ...

“Some have thought it unsophisticated, naive, not cool to pay proper respect owed these colors. It was ‘square’ to ponder, to honor, to revere what the flag represents even now, to some, it’s simply an inconvenience to be tolerated as they raise at the beginning of a basketball or football game.

“Ironically, the flag seems more dear to those who have sought our sheltered shores than to those born in its shadow, nurtured and protected by the freedom the banner represents. ...

“Let all other flags take their places in history and rest, as all battle flags must do. The Stars and Stripes will remain a glowing portrait of freedom, equally for those who revere it and for those who would defile it.

“Today, Flag Day — or on Independence Day or on Memorial Day — even the next time you see it, see it as Old Glory unfurled in the breeze. See it as a flowing glimpse of our glorious past. See it as America, an eloquent evidence of our eminent future.

“Just take a moment to look at it, really look at it. Weigh the good and the bad, what you’ve endured, what you’ve gained, what you’ve enjoyed throughout your life.

“Then ask: Under what other flag would you rather live?”