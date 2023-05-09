Orangeburg has been accustomed to making blood donations through the Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program. The hospital's move into the Medical University of South Carolina network as MUSC Health Orangeburg has changed the blood-donation system, but there is no less need for people to donate to save lives.

RMC's BAP was one of only two community-based programs in the state. It had loyal supporters, people now being called upon to continue donating through The Blood Connection, an independent, non-profit community blood center that has collected and supplied blood products in South Carolina for more than 60 years. Founded in Greenville, TBC provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

MUSC linked with TBC after seeing declines in blood donations in recent years.

“We were having to rely more on the American Red Cross for blood products. We needed to align with a partner such as The Blood Connection to create a sustainable model for blood availability that includes local community blood drives,” an MUSC spokesperson said.

Already, The Blood Connection is present in Orangeburg and surrounding area via its fleet of bloodmobiles. TBC operates 14 physical donation centers, with nine across South Carolina. The closest centers are in Lexington, North Charleston and Augusta.

Longtime donors to the RMC program encourage people to continue giving.

“I plan on continual support because the blood is used here in Orangeburg and surrounding areas. So it’s still a great cause to roll up your sleeves and give a pint," said Curt Campbell, who has donated blood to the hospital since 1975.

TBC is offering added incentive to donate during May, asking community members to join its campaign to be “Prepared for Anything." As a thank you for donating, all donors will receive $45 in rewards in May (some exclusions apply).

Being prepared with a blood supply is crucial.

According to America’s Blood Centers, more than 80% of deaths in the operating room and nearly 50% of deaths in the first 24 hours after injury are due to severe blood loss. In the United States, hemorrhage is the most common cause of death within the first hour of arrival to a trauma center.

In many disasters and critical-need scenarios – like a mass shooting, natural disaster or large-scale car crash – many units of blood are needed immediately. Three percent of civilian trauma patients will receive a massive transfusion (more than 10 units of red blood cells within 24 hours). These patients use 70% of all blood transfused at trauma centers.

In the post-COVID world, blood centers don’t have enough blood on their shelves to handle disasters and are forced to request blood units from neighboring blood centers, which can take time. The BERC ensures blood will be ready and available if needed, without delays and uncertainty.

To find a convenient place to donate blood, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate.