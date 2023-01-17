EDITORIAL: Disillusionment with government no 2023 surprise

As 2023 begins, Republicans and Democrats have sharply distinct views of what’s most important for the government to address amid high inflation. And they are not optimistic about the economy this year.

A new poll from Gallup found that about 80% of those surveyed expect higher taxes, a higher deficit and a worse economy in 2023.

“More than six in 10 think prices will rise at a high rate and the stock market will fall in the year ahead, both of which happened in 2022,” Gallup reports. “In addition, just over half of Americans predict that unemployment will increase in 2023, an economic problem the U.S. was spared in 2022.”

Overall, the economy in general remains a bipartisan issue, mentioned by most in an open-ended question as one of up to five issues for the government to prioritize in 2023, according to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from December.

Thirty percent name inflation as the top priority. That’s roughly twice the percentage as a year ago, though down from the 40% who listed it in June. More Republicans than Democrats name inflation, energy and immigration as top priorities facing the nation. Democrats focus on health care, climate change, poverty, racism, abortion and women’s rights.

Named by 45% of Republicans, immigration is one of the GOP’s leading priorities. The Supreme Court recently extended Trump-era pandemic restrictions on people seeking asylum, as thousands of migrants gathered on the Mexico side of the border seeking to the enter the United States.

Roughly 2 in 10 Republicans also name crime, foreign policy issues, energy and health care. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to specifically name inflation, 37% vs. 26%, and gas prices, 22% vs. 7%.

Among Democrats, about 4 in 10 rank climate change and health care, 3 in 10 prioritize gun issues and roughly one-quarter name education and abortion or women’s rights. Roughly 2 in 10 Democrats name racism and poverty.

With the differing priorities, it is really no surprise there is broad skepticism from members of both parties that progress will be made on the issues about which the public most cares. About three-quarters of U.S. adults say they are not confident in the ability of the federal government to address problems facing the country in 2023, according to the AP poll.

In fact, about a third of both Republicans and Democrats name the state of politics that produces lack of cooperation as a critical issue facing the country. Again, that may not be surprising but it is a revealing statement about people’s disillusionment with our national state of affairs at a time when we need leadership the most.