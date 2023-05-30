Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. The goal was to put men’s and women’s sports on equal footing by providing new opportunities for women.

In the 50 years since, women’s sports have reached unprecedented heights. Look no further than the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball program to see the type of success and popularity that once did not exist in women’s sports.

Yet in 2023 a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the future of women’s sports. The same Title IX law is being cited as grounds for allowing transgender athletes to participate in either men’s or women’s sports.

The Biden administration through the U.S. Education Department has proposed changing Title IX to make it illegal for schools to broadly ban transgender students from sports teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.

According to the ACLU, in the past three years at least 19 states – including South Carolina -- have passed laws broadly banning transgender students from sports teams that don't align with their sex as assigned at birth. If enacted, the Biden's administration's proposed changes would render such policies illegal.

The Title IX proposal comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to intervene in West Virginia's battle over a law that bans transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams at school. That leaves, at least for now, the laws in South Carolina and other states in place.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and other state leaders are determined to see that changes to Title IX do not render the South Carolina law moot, sending a letter to the Department of Education that includes examples of where South Carolina women are leading the country in sports and athletic performance.

“The proposed rule would undermine five decades of hard-fought progress. Women's sports are now thriving in South Carolina. In recent years, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has won two NCAA championships and seven SEC tournament titles. Just weeks ago, the Clemson Tigers women's golf team won its first-ever ACC Championship. Likewise, the Furman Paladins and the College of Charleston Cougars women's golf teams recently won their respective conference championships,” the letter states.

And Wilson says, "Title IX exists to protect women and provide them with an equal opportunity to compete in sports. The fact that this right is being threatened is very concerning. This office will use every resource at our disposal to defend the rule of law and fight back to protect women's sports. As a dad of a teenage daughter, I want her to have the opportunity to compete safely and fairly, without worrying about the deck being stacked against her. The positive outcomes women and girls experience from playing sports is dependent on their ability to compete against other biological females."

Wilson and the state officials argue in the letter that the Biden Administration's latest "proposed rule ignores these realities and instead purports to adopt a case-by-case approach to maintaining sex-separated sports teams. In addition to imposing a potentially unworkable and vague standard, this approach threatens the real and meaningful gains experienced by women and girls since Title IX was enacted."

The successes born of Title IX are at risk. The integrity of women’s sports must not be sacrificed in the name of an anti-discrimination agenda that will be discriminate against women.