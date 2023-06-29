As temperatures reach into the 90s and above, thunderstorms and lightning become daily realities in South Carolina.

Cloud-to-ground lightning is a powerful static electricity discharge between the base of a cloud and the earth’s surface. The static electricity discharged is no different than the static shock you receive touching a metal door handle after scuffing your feet over a carpeted floor, except that a lightning bolt is the discharge of 100 million volts with a 5,000 to 200,000-amp current. The National Weather Service estimates there are over 25 million cloud-to-ground strikes in the United States every year, with Florida receiving the most per year of any state.

Lightning is an underrated danger, causing more fatalities annually than tornadoes. Forty to 60 people are killed by lightning annually in the United States. South Carolina is one of the top 10 states for lightning fatalities, with Florida having the most.

To prevent death or injury, the Lightning Protection Institute advises:

Treat lightning with proper caution. If you are outside and a thunderstorm approaches, immediately seek shelter inside a fully enclosed building.

If a building is not available, take shelter in a car with a metal top and keep doors and windows closed.

Certain locations are extremely hazardous during thunderstorms. Avoid lakes, beaches or open water; fishing from a boat or dock; and riding on golf carts, farm equipment, motorcycles or bicycles. Never seek shelter under a tree.

If caught outdoors, try to minimize your risk by going to a place of lower elevation.

Stay off the telephone. In your home, do not stand near open windows, doorways or metal piping. Stay away from the TV, plumbing, sinks, tubs, radiators and stoves. Avoid contact with small electric appliances such as radios, toasters and hair dryers.

Lightning causes property damage, generally because of power surges carried by electrical wiring, TV cable or phone lines serving a home or business. Steps home and business owners can take to protect appliances and electronic devices from power surges caused by lightning strikes include:

Plug electronic devices (laptops, DVD players, etc.) into a surge-protection device, not a power strip. Connect telephone, cable and/or satellite TV and network lines to a surge-protection device. Check the packaging labels to be sure the surge-protection device has been tested to UL 1449. Purchase a surge-protection device with a Joule rating of more than 1,000. Look for a surge-protection device with a clamping voltage rating (voltage at which the protector will conduct the electricity to ground) between 330 v to 400 v.

As the hurricane season progresses, South Carolinians will be tracking the big storms with more than casual interest. Chances are that while we watch and in some cases wait for days and days to see what will happen, we’ll need to avoid the dangers of lightning several times over. It’s a natural, but dangerous, fact of life in the Southeast.