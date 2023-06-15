It took cooperation in 2001 to make reality of the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative, a program designed to strengthen residents, families and the community through the promotion of character excellence.

More than two decades later, Community of Character has designated “cooperation” as its trait for June 2023. Would that the focus of the campaign could be national as cooperation is sorely lacking at the top levels of our government.

Community of Character Executive Director Candace Berry-Vaughn states, “Cooperation is an essential trait that promotes teamwork, trust and unity within a community. Willingly working with others, and sharing responsibilities, ideas and resources, strengthens our social fabric and fosters a sense of belonging and connectedness that ultimately creates a harmonious and thriving community.”

It is important inside families as well.

Families need to be stable, solid, close-knit, united. Each member is accountable for his or her own conscience to do what is right.

When families go through hard times, even have crises, and stick together, they experience a deep bonding. They come out with relationships that are stronger than ever. They are closer knit. They know each other better and their love is more meaningful. That is cooperation.

Athletes’ first lesson is cooperation – teamwork. Think of words and phrases such as “stick together,” “joint effort,” “collaborate,” “mutual assistance,” “collective action,” “affiliation,” “united we stand,” “union,” “unification,” “partners,” “partnerships,” “team spirit,” “mutual effort,” “fellowship,” “comrades,” “comradeship,” “pull together,” “stand united,” “shoulder to shoulder,” “back to back,” “united front,” “play ball,” “work to one end,” “join up,” “don’t care who gets the credit,” “hand in hand,” “make common cause,” “rally round,” “synergistic” and “side by side.”

Advancedbusinessabilities.com identifies three ingredients necessary for cooperation:

1. A shared brightness of future. If you don’t all see the same thing, it’s easy to be working against each other.

2. Frequency of interaction. If you are cooperating with someone, it doesn’t work to meet or talk to each other once a year. One of the things you will do when interacting frequently is to check that the shared brightness of future is still in place.

3. Provok-ability. Provok-ability is a two-way street. In many instances in business, provok-ability only goes one way (from the top down). Here’s an example: A company has a meeting with every staff member present. Everyone from the janitor to the CEO is there. They discuss and make decisions about ways to improve productivity. A number of decisions are made including the decision that from this day forward, there will be no smoking on work grounds. About three weeks later, the janitor is bringing the bin bags out the back of the building, and when he walks out the back he finds the CEO smoking a cigarette.

Author Virginia Burden sums it up: “Cooperation is the thorough conviction that nobody can get there unless everybody gets there.”