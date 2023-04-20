Amid a genuine need for more compassion among humans for each other and our world, the Orangeburg County Community of Character is focusing on compassion as its character trait for April.

Kindness and compassion are seemingly in short supply, whether it is in homes or on the largest of international stages. Conflict and crisis are the order of the day.

In identifying a monthly character trait, the Community of Character effort recognizes that focusing on positive character is a key in building a better community through better people. With kindness/compassion, there is a national effort with much the same mission.

The non-profit Acts of Kindness Association believes the best way for our society to meaningfully improve is through millions of Americans unleashing the power of intentional, practical acts of compassion ... focusing kindness against the problems of our nation and world.

It's not just random acts of kindness. As positive as such actions can be, today's world needs more.

The association cites three ways kindness/compassion is important:

1. Because God says so. There are more than 200 references to kindness, helping and serving others in the Bible. Kindness/compassion is a cornerstone of virtually every religion.

2. Because kindness/compassion is contagious. When you hold a door open for someone, the person instinctively holds the door open for the person behind him or her. The more people see kindness/compassion, the more they are motivated to be kind and compassionate.

3. Because kindness/compassion works. For example, compassion and its associated concern for others have built thousands of houses through Habitat for Humanity.

Perhaps you may feel, "What difference can I make, I am only one person?" But the combined efforts of an army of kindness/compassion can make an enormous difference. People can change and heal our world.

The association's goal is to encourage millions to live out practical, intentional kindness/compassion 365 days a year.

Orangeburg County cannot deliver on "millions of people," but the thousands living locally can be leaders in living lives that show caring, kindness and COMPASSION. We can be the example for others. Our community -- and our world -- will be better for it.