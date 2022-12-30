EDITORIAL: Common sense should tell all to move over

‘Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates nearly 1.8 million South Carolinians will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 68,000 people over last year and a new record for the year-end holiday travel period in South Carolina.

National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than prepandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.

The increased travel means added danger on the roads. Though New Year's and New Year's Eve are not ranked as deadly as some holidays, they annually account for far too many deaths and injuries.

AAA is asking Carolinians to resolve to improve road safety in a specific way now and into 2023: Move over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road.

On average, one tow truck driver is killed every other week while working on the roadside. However, the victims also include stranded motorists. Nationwide, nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside disabled vehicles each year.

South Carolina, like all other states, has a statute designed to protect people on the roadside. But the "Move Over Law" is too often not obeyed.

The law is essential in protecting state troopers and other law enforcement officers as well as emergency vehicles and utility workers stopped alongside the highway. The list of emergency vehicles protected by the law includes roadside assistance personnel, such as tow trucks and service vehicles. It is also extended to highway workers in temporary work zones.

The law requires drivers – if they deem it is safe to do so – to move a lane away from any law enforcement or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Law enforcement, emergency and utility vehicles should be stopped with lights flashing to alert drivers to move over.

It is also required that motorists slow down and approach cautiously when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle.

Failure to adhere to the Move Over Law in South Carolina is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $300 nor more than $500.

Too many people are not aware of the law -- AAA data show 35% unaware of South Carolina's statute -- but they should see that moving over away from those on the roadside is common sense -- for the safety of drivers as well as those outside.

“The roadside is an extremely dangerous place to be for everyone, whether it’s an emergency responder or motorist with a disabled vehicle,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Drivers who make the resolution to move over for all vehicles on the roadside, can save lives and help ensure everyone makes it home safely to their families.”

AAA-The Auto Club Group has made its Near Year’s resolution to spread awareness of its "Move Over for Me" campaign, an effort to educate drivers of existing move-over laws and seek opportunities to strengthen them. They deserve active, on-the-road support for the effort.