Orangeburg County voters in November approved construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School as part of a $190 million school building and renovation plan.

The new O-W was the most controversial of the plan’s components, with the new school being more than half of its total fiscal outlay. Voters by a 56-44% margin put aside doubts and approved the new O-W and the plan as a whole.

With the Orangeburg County School District vowing taxpayers will not be negatively impacted, all seemed well. Smooth sailing.

No so.

The ongoing debate over where to locate the new high school has been far more controversial than the plan to build it. And things are not quieting down as a 5-4 divided school board approved a location on Cook Road over the ongoing and strident objections of communities in proximity.

Cook Road was not the original site for the new school. The county and the school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries would have a more difficult time expanding if a school were built at the Red Bank Road site. The county then purchased the Cook Road property for about $2.2 million. It is currently vacant agricultural land.

Orangeburg County Council has already voted 5-2 to give the Cook Road land to the school district in exchange for the old Dantzler Middle School on U.S. Highway 15.

Veteran Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith is among those protesting. She told the school board: “In November 2022, the citizens of this county were deceived. Many thought they were voting for a new high school to be built on the Red Bank area even though the referendum did not state where it would be built, but it was publicized in the local newspaper months before the November election. The citizens voted for one site but are getting an entirely different site. The citizens of Orangeburg County are again being deceived.”

Citizens are not against a new high school, just against the proposed location, she said.

Worries about the site include traffic and noise in an already busy area near the hospital (MUSC Health Orangeburg).

For its part, the school district is promising to take all steps possible to mitigate the impact on residential areas, but those in opposition are saying there really are no “fixes” that will keep the school from negatively impacting their lives.

The school board vote was 5-4. The county council vote on the land swap was 5-2. The people casting votes are elected by the people. They are moving ahead despite objections and have the votes to do so. It’s not a done deal yet, but it appears the proverbial writing is on the wall.

Perhaps in the future, the Cook Road site will be seen as having been ideal and the impact on residents will not be negative after all. But it is a shame to see the school built under such a cloud of protest that did not exist in approving the money for the new O-W.