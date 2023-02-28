Nearly 30 years ago, Orangeburg City Council was asked by election officials and the S.C. Municipal Association to go along with a uniform municipal election date -- November in odd years from major elections.

The idea was to improve election oversight, simplify the process and improve voter turnout.

Pronouncing independence and saying the city is no "clone," the council joined Santee, which has since made the change to November, as municipalities in Orangeburg County not going along with the uniform date. Orangeburg continues to hold elections in September in odd years after council rejected a new request to move the date to the first Tuesday in November.

Councils since have been asked to make the change. And the matter is again before the city’s leaders.

Orangeburg County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Aurora Smalls appeared before council in January, urging the change and noting the South Carolina Election Commission wants to hold all municipal elections statewide on the same date.

Currently, 62% of municipalities – 167 of 272 – in the state hold their elections on what is becoming known as Municipal Election Day, or November of odd-number years. About 13% of municipal elections are combined with the general election in even-numbered years (Santee is one of them). The remaining 25% of municipal elections are on some other date in the two-year period.

The state Election Commission cites a number of benefits of moving municipal elections to November of odd-number years:

• Voter education increases with the statewide focus on that day.

• It’s easier for voters to know the date of their municipal election, voter registration and absentee deadlines, and early voting periods and locations.

• If all municipal elections were held on Municipal Election Day, every voter in a city or town would know they have something to vote for every November.

• It increases meaningful voter participation – voters can focus on municipal candidates and issues. In even-numbered years, national and state-level issues often take the spotlight.

• It raises the profile of municipalities. Municipal Election Day belongs to the cities and towns. Mayor and council races appear first on the ballot, not buried under federal, state and county offices and questions

• It simplifies election administration, saving time, effort and resources.

The city’s decision not to make the change has centered around the singular focus of the city election in September, with city races not getting “lost” on a longer ballot.

Council members dating back to the late Dr. Everette Salley expressed sentiment such as: "In Orangeburg, we're special. The people who come to vote now come because they're interested in the City of Orangeburg.''

The problem: Very few seem to come out for such elections unless there is the rare instance of a hotly contested race.

As we see it, many Orangeburg residents otherwise interested in their city leadership would turn out in the midst of elections for a number of local positions. In September, too many are not aware of the election.

Orangeburg City Council for now has tabled the matter. Perhaps Mayor Michael Butler will offer guidance on a possible election change when he speaks Tuesday in his first-ever state of the city address at 6 p.m. at Stevenson Auditorium.

The public is invited to attend or watch the livestream at home from the City of Orangeburg’s Facebook page.