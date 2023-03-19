The City of Orangeburg is taking action to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Anyone traveling in the city is aware (and this is not unique to Orangeburg) that drivers push the limits at stop lights – literally going through intersections on red lights. In 2022, there were 522 traffic collisions in the City of Orangeburg. Of those, 299 were caused by someone disregarding a traffic signal.

When drivers approach yellow lights, they should slow down rather than speed up, and when approaching a red light or stop sign, drivers must come to a complete stop.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is justifiably cracking down on offenders, all of whom should be aware that in addition to the obvious danger to life, the cost of running a red light or stop sign is $155.

As part of its “Red Means Stop” campaign, ODPS has high-visibility enforcement at six main intersections, which are randomly monitored:

• Columbia Road and Chestnut Street

• St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street

• Columbia Road and Boulevard Street

• Magnolia Drive and U.S. Highway 301

• John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street

The intersections being targeted are no surprise. They are primary locations for accidents, which ODPS leader Charles Austin Sr. says must be reduced.

“I am concerned about the volume of traffic violations within the city limits, especially those that result in traffic accidents,” Austin said. “We are having serious collisions in the Orangeburg area as a result of people running and disregarding traffic-control devices.”

Meanwhile, the city is acting in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian and child safety at city playgrounds and recreation parks. With roads being owned by the state, the SCDOT must get involved to make changes.

The action follows concerns being raised by Orangeburg resident William Green to city council, specifically about the safety of the Adden Street playground and other similar areas throughout the city and county.

Green requested all city and county parks have crosswalks and signage informing motorists to slow down. To date, signs have been added at both ends of Adden Street, an action praised by Green.

“Hopefully, this is a good start for keeping residents safe,” Green said.

Government’s primary responsibility is protection of citizens. Give the City of Orangeburg credit for taking steps to do just that.