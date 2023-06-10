The climb up the proverbial "ladder" can occur in a variety of ways.

Often one can look back and point to a key turn in life's road.

For noted businessman Leonard Sanford of Orangeburg, who died May 27, the path of success began at the age of 9 when he was apprehended at gunpoint by military police at Fort Jackson after he illegally entered the military installation to sell roasted peanuts.

The businessman instinct in Sanford led to a prosperous career as an Orangeburg entrepreneur, with his purchase and revitalization of Orangeburg Mall standing out as the most high-profile venture.

In honoring Sanford in 2003 for the mall project, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce stated: "Leonard Sanford is one of Orangeburg's most successful businessmen and he is well deserving of this award. He has done a great deal to help the Orangeburg community grow and prosper. He has the vision that allows him to recognize opportunities and he has the drive to be able to see his visions become reality. We can learn volumes from his many successes."

Recognizing the revitalization of the Orangeburg Mall indeed demonstrated a huge commitment by Sanford to the Orangeburg community. No surprise for a man known as one of the region's most diversified business people.

His past business dealings were evidence. He had interests in manufactured housing sales, restaurants, a laundromat, landscaping service, operation of a swimming pool, a motorcycle dealership, jewelry store and produce markets.

A quote from the late T&D Publisher Dean B. Livingston, a close friend of Sanford, was appropriately part of the businessman’s obituary: "To those persons knowledgeable of Leonard Sanford's lofty position in Orangeburg's business world, his rebirth of the mall is logical, sequential chapter in his life, a life that embodies an entrepreneurial spirit powered by a resounding faith in the growth of his adopted hometown of Orangeburg."

Leonard Sanford was by any measure a success in his 89 years. Orangeburg owes him a big thank you.