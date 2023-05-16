Memorial Day weekend is approaching. More and more boaters are returning to South Carolina’s waters after the winter months. The waterways will become very busy – and dangerous.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association says retail unit sales of new powerboats in the U.S. reached a 13-year high in 2020 with nearly 320,000 units sold, an increase of 13% compared to 2019. Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services totaled $49.3 billion in 2020, increasing by 14% over 2019 totals. An estimated one hundred million Americans go boating each year.

South Carolina is seventh in the nation per capita with more than 500,000 boats. If you compare the number of registered boats to the Palmetto State’s population, it computes to a 1-in-10 ratio.

And the growing population on the state’s coast will mean even more South Carolinians on the rivers, lakes and waterways.

Safety should be at the forefront.

A U.S. Coast Guard report states that nationally 75% of deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had no boating safety training and 16% of deaths occurred on watercraft where the operator had received training. And it’s not getting any better. From 2019 to 2020, boating accidents nationwide increased 26.3%, injuries increased 24.7% and deaths increased 25%.

The S.C. House of Representatives has passed a boating safety bill that had been languishing. The vote cleared the way for the law to take effect.

It would require anyone born after July 2007 to get a boating safety certificate before operating by themselves any boat with 15 horsepower or more and personal watercraft such as jet skis. South Carolina currently is one of only four states without such a law.

The approval likely would not have happened without Randall Smith, whose 11-year-old son, Drew, was killed by an impaired boater in 1997. He has been a supporter of boating safety issues in South Carolina for over 25 years and authored the Boating Safety and Reform Act of 1999, also known as Drew’s Law, which is still the state’s boating law.

He penned two recent columns about the difficulty of getting the legislation through the House, even in a “boating” state such as South Carolina. Opposition took on many forms but proponents won the day. If training is required to operate a motor vehicle, it makes sense amid busy and dangerous waterways to mandate boater education.

Note, however, that no boating license or any kind of training is required of adults. You just get your boat, put it in the water and go. Perhaps once that was OK, but the busy waterways are making learning the rules of the road on the water necessary.

To be clear, the new law will not mandate training for adults, though a training course is recommended for anyone operating a boat.

What the law will mean over time is that more and more people will have training. And that is a necessary mandate.