A common lament among proponents of February's Black History Month observance is that Black history needs to be more in focus during all months of the year.

We agree and see the need for Black history to be accurately integrated into the history of the United States in ways that too often it has not been.

In Orangeburg, the history of African Americans makes up critical pieces of the time puzzle that is the story of our region.

Every year during February, The Times and Democrat brings forward the work of Richard Reid, a local historian whose work in researching noteworthy Blacks never ceases to amaze.

As president of the Orangeburg Historical and Genealogical Society, a primary Reid mission is researching Orangeburg history with a particular emphasis on the role of African Americans in that history.

His work is much appreciated.

On the national level, S.C. Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., received unanimous approval for their resolution celebrating Black History Month and the contributions made by Black Americans throughout history.

This year, the resolution recognizes the contributions of the late NBA legend Bill Russell in addition to other prominent African Americans who have contributed to the history of the United States through economic, educational, political, artistic, athletic, literary, scientific and technological advancements.

“As we come together to celebrate the past and present contributions of Black Americans, we must continue to foster opportunity for the next generation of leaders,” Scott said. “‘Making a way out of no way’ is the common thread that has tied the Black American experience to the broader American story."

“Black history is American history. Generations of Black Americans throughout our country’s history have worked, struggled, and sacrificed to make our nation a more perfect union,” Booker said. “Celebrating Black history means honoring the innumerable contributions Black Americans have made and continue to make, and recognizing the work left to do towards making this a country of liberty and justice for all."

Many young people say they find history to be a difficult subject. And they also cite a lack of interest. How tragic -- for them and for all of us.

Knowing about the history of people and places is vital to understanding both the successes and failures of the past. History often is a roadmap to the future.

We thank Richard Reid for putting so many people about which too few otherwise would not know on that roadmap, and we commend the two U.S. senators for joining us in putting a spotlight on Black History Month.