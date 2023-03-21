South Carolina is among states with legislation to protect the integrity of female sports. The future of the law banning transgender students from playing girls’ or women's sports in public schools and colleges, however, is uncertain.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined attorneys general from 20 other states in filing a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to remove an injunction blocking West Virginia's enforcement of its Save Women's Sports Act. That law would prevent biological males from participating on female sports teams and taking athletic opportunities away from females. Under the act, all biological males, including those who identify as transgender, are ineligible for participation on female sports teams.

In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit reinstated a preliminary injunction the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia had initially issued against the act in July 2021. In a later ruling in January, the same district court dissolved the preliminary injunction, holding that the state legislature's definition of "girl" and "woman" in the context of the Save Women's Sports Act is "constitutionally permissible" -- and that the law complies with Title IX, the 1972 federal statute prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities.

The brief by Wilson and others contends that the 4th Circuit improperly enjoined West Virginia's statute after a district court had held it constitutional. Additionally, the brief argues that the U.S. Constitution "does not compel West Virginia to classify biological males as girls," though the plaintiff in the case is seeking to compel the state to "adjust the contours" of the "state's definition of 'girl' and boy.'" The brief also states that forcing states to define sex on the basis of gender-identity would make other laws unworkable as states cannot "coherently classify men and women based on private, 'internal,' 'fluid' feelings that might not even be 'visible to others.'"

States joining the brief with South Carolina are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

A decision in the West Virginia case will impact laws such as South Carolina’s, which requires transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates. And a ruling from the nation’s highest court ultimately is going to be necessary.

There are miles to go in sorting out how the country is going to balance the rights of transgender individuals with the long-standing priorities of fairness in men’s and women’s sports.

Biological men are not to compete in women’s sports. That is a standard. How do changes in how society defines men and women affect the standard?

As much as we do not have the answer in an evolving circumstance, we agree with Attorney General Wilson: "Basic fairness in sports has always been a principle that we all follow, whether it be age or other criteria. We should follow it here as well.”